Rangers Finally Find the Magic in Series with Diamondbacks

The Texas Rangers, for perhaps the first time all season, have positive momentum on their side. And it’s all because of a little magic against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Some things never change.

After falling in the series opener in what was one of the most depressing baseball games the Rangers have played in years — and that’s saying something given the disappointment of 2024 and 2025 — the team reeled off two magical victories.

Neither was constructed in the same way, yet both contributed the same dramatic flair that was necessary to instill a little life into a squad that seemed to be teetering on the edge of mediocrity.

MacKenzie Gore Delivers Exactly What Texas Needed

Texas Rangers pitcher MacKenzie Gore. | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Tuesday night’s win saw MacKenzie Gore, the premier offseason acquisition on the pitching staff, finally emerge as the hero the Rangers thought they were acquiring when they sent off five prospects to the Washington Nationals.

Gore unfurled eight wonderful innings in which he allowed just one run on three hits. He struck out five and walked just one. It was everything the Rangers needed and more. Oh, and the offense contributed seven runs to the cause, which was also nice.

Now, THIS👇is the MacKenzie Gore we traded for.



The Texas lefty has gone 7 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 4 K. Efficient as all get-out as well. pic.twitter.com/LpUDwMuWtu — Right on Rangers (@RightOnRangers) May 13, 2026

Then came Wednesday, and the Rangers appeared to be well on their way toward a series win. Up 3-2 heading into the ninth, Jacob Latz — the ever-reliable lefty out of the bullpen — failed to stymie the D-backs’ offensive attack and gave up three runs and the lead.

All appeared lost until Texas did something it’s practically never done over the past three seasons: mount a comeback in the ninth.

With two outs, Ezequiel Duran doubled home Josh Jung. Arizona 5, Texas 4.

Alejandro Osuna then walked on five pitches, giving Jake Burger the opportunity to be the hero. He subsequently took advantage of the chance, driving a soft single to left field that brought Duran prancing to the plate. The game was tied at five.

That spelled the end of Paul Sewald’s day on the mound. Oh, how things never change.

Rangers Finally Deliver Late-Game Magic

Texas Rangers catcher Danny Jansen. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On the first pitch of the next at-bat to Danny Jansen, the veteran catcher ended the contest and delivered the folks of Arlington jubilation not seen in that stadium in quite some time. Osuna scored, the Rangers poured out of the dugout and the celebration ensued immediately.

Oh, how the Rangers needed that.

THE FIRST WALK-OFF OF THE SEASON COMES COURTESY OF DANNY JANSEN‼️



🎥: Rangers Sports Network pic.twitter.com/ZkkqEHmYRN — Rangers Nation ⚾️ (@Rangers__Nation) May 14, 2026

Now it’s up to the team to continue the momentum moving forward. They’ve survived the brutal 40-game opening stretch to the season and have been gifted with a manageable schedule until the All-Star break. Now is the time to win.