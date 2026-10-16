Rangers’ Jake Burger Now Finalist for Prestigious MLPBA Award

Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger has had an up-and-down two years with the franchise on the field. But off the field he’s been incredible.

Burger is a finalist for the Players Choice Philanthropist of the Year Award, which was announced earlier this week. Burger is up for the award along with Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd and Milwaukee slugger Christian Yelich.

These awards are voted on by the league’s players, and the results will be released this offseason. The award is given to a player that demonstrated an extraordinary personal commitment to philanthropy and lasting impact on the community.

Jake Burger’s Off-The-Field Work

Burger is being honored for his work under the umbrella of the Burger Family Foundation, which seeks to raise awareness for and support those who have Down syndrome. Burger and his wife, Ashlyn have a child with Down syndrome.

The Burger Family Foundation is working on building “The Lucky Ranch,” which will provide a therapeutic ranch and environment for children who are learning to live with Down syndrome. Since arriving in Texas in a trade before the 2025 season, he has partnered with the Rangers Foundation on several events, including a Down syndrome day at Globe Life Field. Several teammates joined him in Nashville for a charity game last offseason.

The first baseman is coming off a bounce-back season with the Rangers. He slashed .228/.302/.421 with 28 home runs and 90 RBI. He led Texas in home runs and in RBI. he also set a career-high with 167 strikeouts and 56 walks.

He was coming off a 2025 in which he went on the injured list three times and spent time in the minor leagues working on his swing.

He could be a double-award winner for his charitable work. He’ll find out about that later this month as he is the Rangers' finalist for the Roberto Clemente Award.

The Clemente Award winner will be announced during the World Series, It is considered the game’s highest honor for off-the-field work and is named for the legendary Roberto Clemente, a Baseball Hall of Famer who died in a plane crash taking supplies to Nicaragua after a massive earthquake in 1972. No Rangers players have won the award. Last year’s winner was Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts.

The Rangers finished the season 80-82 and were one game from winning the American League West as they finished behind the Houston Astros, who won the division and made the playoffs. The Rangers have not made the playoffs since going to and winning the 2023 World Series.