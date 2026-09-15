Why Jake Burger is 2026 Rangers Roberto Clemente Award Nominee

While the Most Valuable Player is the pinnacle of on-field performance for MLB players, the Roberto Clemente award is the peak for a player’s off-the-field work.

Named for the Baseball Hall of Famer whose humanitarian work claimed his life in a plane crash taking supplies to Nicaragua after a massive earthquake in 1972, the award is given each year to a Major League player whose off-the-field work is exemplary. Each team puts forth a nominee for the award. This year, the Texas Rangers’ nominee is first baseman Jake Burger.

Burger funnels his off-the-field work into charity work supporting awareness for Down syndrome for a good reason.

Jake Burger’s Charity Work

Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burger and his wife, Ashlyn, have two children. Their daughter was born with Down syndrome. Since he arrived in Texas via a trade before the 2025 season, he’s partnered with the Rangers and his teammates to increase awareness.

The Burger Family Foundation has adopted the phrase “Down Syndrome is cool” and create a line of merchandise to raise funds and awareness. He’s partnered with the Rangers on a Down syndrome day at Globe Life Field. They are also building “The Lucky Ranch,” which will provide a therapeutic ranch and environment for children who are learning to live with Down syndrome.

The winner of the Roberto Clemente Award will be announced during the World Series. The award has been presented since 1971, when it was called the Commissioner's Award. It was renamed for Clemente in 1973.

No Rangers player has won the award, though former Rangers slugger Nelson Cruz won the award in 2021 as a member of the Minnesota Twins. Andrew McCutchen, who broke camp with the Rangers for opening day but was released later in the season, won the award in 2015 with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Last year’s winner was Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts.

The Rangers are preparing for a nine-game homestand that starts on Tuesday with a three-game set against the Boston Red Sox. After that, the Rangers will host the Toronto Blue Jays for three games. After a day off next Monday, the final week of the regular season begins with a three-game series against the New York Mets on Tuesday.

Texas ends the season with a three-game road trip to face the Minnesota Twins. The Rangers enter this week one game behind the Houston Astros in the American League West and within striking distance of the final AL wild card berth.