The Texas Rangers have a desire to get younger, more athletic and more versatile in their lineup. They'll pull a combination of levers to get there.

The transition has already begun on their current roster. Texas has given more time to Ezequiel Duran than ever before. Justin Foscue and Cody freeman are positioned for full-time roles in 2027.

Texas can also accomplish this through free agency or trades. There is potential for the Rangers to deal a high-priced veteran that would yield multiple players, likely younger and able to fit into that mold.

The Rangers can also accomplish this through their minor league system, and a few players are as well positioned to help them in 2028 as third baseman Rafe Perich.

Rafe Perich’s Breakout Season

.423 AVG, 4 HR, 3 2B & 6 RBI 🔥



Congrats to @RidersBaseball infielder Rafe Perich on being named Texas League Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/zCJFePZYxl — Rangers Player Development (@TEXPlayerDev) July 13, 2026

Perich was the Rangers’ seventh round pick in the 2024 MLB draft out of Lehigh in Bethlehem Penn. In three years in the minors, he's made his way up to Double-A Frisco and has the potential to start next season at Triple-A Round Rock. He also finished 2026 as the Rangers Tom Grieve minor league player of the year.

After nine games in 2024, during which he batted .120 at Class-A, he improved in 2025 with a slash of .231/.347/.330 with six home runs and 53 RBI and Class-A Hickory and High-A Hub City. This past season he exploded for career-highs in every category.

In 116 games he slashed .315/.401/.586 with 27 home runs and 92 RBI. He struck out 104 times and walks 59 times as he also had 31 doubles and four triples. He began the season at Hub City and was promoted to Frisco, where he helped the RoughRiders reach the Texas League playoffs.

In May with Hub City, he was named the South Atlantic League player of the month. In mid-July he was named the Texas League player of the week. Late in the season he showed off his power at Frisco when he hit two grand slams in the span of seven days.

He has prototypical third base power and that's been his primary position in both college and in professional baseball. Josh Jung is the Rangers everyday third baseman and he has two more years of arbitration eligibility remaining.

Many corner infielders can be converted to first base and Perich has more than 40 games in the pros at the position held by Jake Burger, who also has two years of arbitration remaining. He played third and first base before arriving in Texas.

Perich Is well positioned to be a key part of the Rangers future in the next two years after a breakout season in 2026.