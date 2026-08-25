Rangers Lineup Set for Matchup with White Sox, Anthony Kay in Chicago

The Texas Rangers slammed right-hander José Urquidy and the Chicago White Sox for 11 runs on Monday. But what can they do against a left-hander?

That’s the challenge for the Rangers (66-66), who now lead the American League West division by one-half game over the Houston Astros, who are in the Bronx taking on the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

The Rangers have a magic number of 31 to clinch a playoff berth, which is a combination of their wins and — for now — Astros losses. Because the margins are so narrow in this race, that magic number is liable to disappear if the Rangers lose and the Astros win and the lead flips.

The White Sox (68-63) will start Anthony Kay against Rangers right-hander Jacob deGrom. The Rangers faced Kay on July 22 at Globe Life Field, where he claimed a victory after going five innings and giving up five hits, two earned runs and two walks against four strikeouts. deGrom faced the White Sox that series, but on a different day, and gave up seven hits and five earned runs in 4.2 innings as he struck out six and walked two.

A left-hander on the mound for the White Sox means the Rangers will roll with a different lineup on Tuesday.

Rangers Lineup for Aug. 25, 2026

Texas Rangers designated hitter Logan O'Hoppe. Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2B Justin Foscue

SS Corey Seager (L)

LF Wyatt Langford

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

CF Ezequiel Duran

1B Jake Burger

DH Logan O’Hoppe

3B Cody Freeman

C Danny Jansen

Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox

Where: Rate Field, Chicago

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Tuesday: 6:40 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; White Sox: Chicago Sports Network; Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; White Sox: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, 107.9 La Ley

Tuesday: Texas RHP Jacob deGrom (9-8, 3.77) vs. White Sox LHP Anthony Kay (9-6, 3.96)

Three Rangers Matchups That Matter

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Corey Seager: We’re just going to keep putting Seager in here until he cools off, which the Rangers hope is never. He doesn’t have any experience with Kay but he’s slashing .342/.415/.534 with three home runs and nine RBI in August. He has at least two hits in seven of his last eight games and had three hits in Monday’s win.

Logan O’Hoppe: He’s with the Rangers to hit left-handed pitching on those days when Joc Pederson can’t be in the order. O’Hoppe has played just one game for the Rangers which was on Sunday in Texas. He went 1-for-2 and scored a run.

Ezequiel Duran: Speaking of someone who refuses to cool off, Duran is slashing .417/.517/.708 in his last seven games. It doesn’t matter what position he plays. He just rakes. He’s already matched his career high for home runs (14) and there is an outside chance he could hit 20 this season.