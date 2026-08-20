Three Critical Matchups as Rangers Set Lineup for Nationals Series Finale

Jacob deGrom returns to the Texas Rangers rotation at a time in which a good start is needed.

The right-hander — who left his start last Thursday with right triceps fatigue — avoided an IL stint with a little additional rest and will start against the Washington Nationals on Thursday on a week’s rest.

How far he can go isn’t clear. After all, in his last start he left after two innings. But if Texas can get at least five innings from him, that may be enough for this bullpen — especially if the Rangers have a lead.

Two pathways still exist for the Rangers (62-65) to make the playoffs. Texas is two games behind the Houston Astros (64-63) in the AL West. Texas cannot finish the season tied with Houston as the Astros hold the season series tiebreaker. So, the Rangers must be one game clear of them to win the division.

They are even closer in the AL wild card race. The Rangers are one of six teams within 2.5 games of the Minnesota Twins (63-65), who for now hold the final wild card spot. With the New York Yankees nine games ahead and the Boston Red Sox 5.5 games ahead of the field, the race is down to one spot.

The Rangers can still claim it. The Rangers can still claim the AL West. But they need to get above .500.

Rangers Lineup for Aug. 20, 2026

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo. Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DH Wyatt Langford

SS Corey Seager (L)

1B Jake Burger

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

LF Ezequiel Duran

2B Justin Foscue

C Danny Jansen

3B Cody Freeman

CF Evan Carter (L)

Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Thursday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Nationals: Nationals.TV; Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Nationals: WJFK 106.7 The Fan

Starting Pitchers

Thursday: Texas RHP Jacob deGrom (8-8, 3.95) vs. Nationals LHP Andrew Alvarez (2-4, 3.72)

Three Rangers Matchups That Matter

Brandon Nimmo: He’s the only hitter in the Rangers’ lineup with experience against Andrew Alvarez, acquired last season when Nimmo was playing with the New York Mets. He went 1-for-2 against the then-rookie. When he faced left-hander Jackson Kent on Tuesday, he went 2-for-4. The Rangers would love more of that.

Cody Freeman: He was in the starting lineup against Kent on Tuesday, so it stands to reason he gets some play here, too. Freeman went 2-for-3 in that game with an RBI and a walk. In his last seven games at the MLB level, he is slashing .231/.333/.231 with an RBI. Like Nimmo, Texas would take that.

Justin Foscue: Strangely, Foscue didn’t start on Tuesday against Kent, even though his splits against left-handed pitching are undeniably good. But he came off the bench to hit a pinch-hit two-run home run late in that game. Entering the contest he is slashing .267/.353/.467 in his last seven games.