Rangers Lineup vs. Cubs: Battling Splits Define Texas’ Next Home Matchup

As the Texas Rangers return home from a six-game road trip, they need an offensive turnaround. But the Chicago Cubs will be a tough team to deal with.

The Rangers (17-20) have lost their last four series and are coming off a 2-4 road trip to Detroit and New York. The Cubs (26-12) have won nine straight games. But as they come to town, Texas has caught a break.

Chicago was supposed to start left-hander Matthew Boyd in the opener. But Boyd tore his meniscus and after surgery he’ll miss at least a month. Boyd said he suffered the injury while he played with his kids, which is one of those weird injuries that only seems to happen in baseball.

Instead, Texas will face right-hander Ben Brown, a former starter who will make his first start of the season after 12 games in relief. So that puts the splits in the Rangers’ favor:

Against left-handers: .197/.279/.280

Against right-handers: .250/.328/.406

But, the same is at home, where Texas has struggles. Those splits?

At home: .217/.294/.322

On road: .249/.330/.408

So which Rangers offense is going to show up? And it isn’t just Friday. The Cubs are going to start right-handers in all three games. Texas must use one favorable split to overcome an unfavorable split.

Rangers Lineup on May 8

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

2B Ezequiel Duran

SS Corey Seager (L)

3B Josh Jung

CF Evan Carter (L)

DH Joc Pederson (L)

1B Jake Burger

LF Alejandro Osuna

C Danny Jansen

LHP Kumar Rocker

The rise of Ezequiel Duran’s bat has been great to watch, given his struggles the past two seasons. He’s in the lineup every day with Josh Smith’s injury, but he deserves everyday playing time once Smith returns. The right-hander is slashing .304/.385/.494 with two home runs and 13 RBI.

He is one of three batters with an average .297 or better going into the series, along with Josh Jung (.315) and Brandon Nimmo (.297). After that, it’s a chasm between the trio and the rest of the team. Alejandro Osuna — who was promoted from Triple-A to take Wyatt Langford’s roster spot when he went on the injured list — is batting .238, along with Langford.

Three everyday players, along with both catchers, are batting under .210 for the season. That includes Corey Seager (.209), Joc Pederson (.207), Kyle Higashioka (.204), Danny Jansen (.203) and Evan Carter (.180).

The Texas lineup is in rough shape and it’s hard to determine when — and if — the lineup will come around, especially against such a strong opponent like the Cubs.