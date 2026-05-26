Rangers Live Scoring, Updates from Astros Showdown After No-Hitter

The Texas Rangers are seeking to rebounds after being no-hit by the Houston Astros as they prepare to face off again on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.

The Astros used three pitchers to no-hit the Rangers (24-29) on Monday, including rookie Alimber Santa, who made his MLB debut in the eighth to pitch the final two innings to cap off the sixth no-hitter thrown against the Rangers in franchise history and the first since 2021.

Texas has now lost four games in a row. Even though the Rangers took two out of three from the Colorado Rockies last week, the offense continues to be spotty. They have scored one run in their last two games.

Houston (24-31) has won four straight games, dating back to the beginning of their road trip and a series with the Chicago Cubs on Friday. While the AL West race remains tight, the Astros are gaining on the field. A win on Tuesday would tie them for third place in the division with the Rangers.

Below is the lineup for the Rangers. You can keep up with live updates throughout the contest from the Inside the Rangers on SI staff.

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros

Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Time: 7:05 p.m. CT, Tuesday

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Astros: Space City Home Network.

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Angels: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Jack Leiter (1-4, 4.61) vs. Astros: RHP Jason Alexander (1-0, 7.30)

Matchups to Watch

Based on the starting pitching matchup, these hitters bear watching.

Rangers: 3B Josh Jung has a 1.000 batting average against Alexander with a home run and two RBI in two career at-bats. Brandon Nimmo is batting .500 against him with a hit in two at-bats. Only four other Rangers have faced him.

Astros: Jeremy Pena has a .500 batting average against Leiter in four career at-bats, with an RBI. Nick Allen has a .500 batting average in two at-bats. Brice Matthews has a .400 batting average in five at-bats.

Rangers Lineup

The lineup will be posted when it’s available.

First Inning: Rangers at Plate

Pitching for Astros: Jason Alexander

First Pitch: 7:08 p.m. (approximate)