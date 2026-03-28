Jacob Latz Reminded Rangers Why He’s So Valuable to Pitching Staff

In many cases, when a pitcher like Jacob deGrom is scratched, it’s a big problem. Jacob Latz made sure it wasn’t.

deGrom came to the ballpark on Saturday in Philadelphia with neck stiffness and out of an abundance of caution the Rangers decided to push back his start. Texas turned to Latz, who lost the fifth spot in the rotation in a competition with Kumar Rocker. His last start in spring training was rough.

But Latz’s value has been his ability to swing in and out of what Texas needs from him. What the Rangers needed what quality innings. What they got were four no-hit innings in a 5-4, 10-inning win over the Phillies. It was a reminder of why Texas was willing to let him compete for a starting job and keep a bullpen spot open for him.

Jacob Latz’s Big Start

Cole Winn gets Rangers out of the jam and Jacob Latz is officially done: 4 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 3K, 68 pitches, 42 strikes. Exceptional stuff on short notice. Texas leads 3-0 in the sixth. pic.twitter.com/Srf6KR3LfU — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) March 28, 2026

With about five hours’ notice, Latz got it done. He left the game after he walked Bryson Stott to lead off the fifth inning. But, in four innings he gave up one walk, struck out three and didn’t give up a hit or a run. He set the tone in the first inning by striking out Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber swinging on back-to-back at-bats.

It was somewhat reminiscent of his first start against the Washington Nationals on June 8 of last season. He went 3.1 innings in that game and gave up just one hit in the first three innings before he allowed a solo home run in the fourth. He ended up giving up two hits, two runs and two walks against seven strikeouts.

But there was a different. He had some notice that he would start. Tyler Mahle was battling a shoulder issue and the day before the start it was clear Latz was an option. On Saturday, he walked into the clubhouse and was told he would start for deGrom.

It’s far different preparation. But the good news is that he was properly stretched out from spring training, thanks to his competition with Rocker. Latz threw 68 pitches on Saturday, 42 of which were strikes. He was stretched out to 88 pitches five times last year as he remained part of the rotation throughout the campaign.

It’s why the Rangers put such a premium on the competition with Rocker. They knew that no matter who won the job someone would have a place on the roster. It likely makes more of a difference to Rocker that he’s in the rotation, as Latz has proven to be a capable reliever. But having someone with Latz’s stuff — and properly stretched out — this early in the season paid unforeseen dividends the first weekend of the season.

It also underscored Latz’s enormous value to this pitching staff, whether he starts or comes in as a reliever.