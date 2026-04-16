Rangers Call Up Cal Quantrill, Gavin Collyer to Bolster Bullpen Options

The Texas Rangers were likely going to need reinforcements at some point on their 10-game road trip. The injuries to Luis Curvelo and Chris Martin only accelerated the need.

After Curvelo injured his right bicep while throwing a pitch to the Athletics’ Jacob Wilson on Tuesday, the Rangers have moved him to the 15-day injured list with a right biceps strain, per the team. Texas also moved right-hander Chris Martin to the 15-day IL with a right shoulder impingement.

The corresponding moves will be pitchers Cal Quantrill and Gavin Collyer. The Rangers had to make 40-man roster moves and moved pitcher Cody Bradford to the 60-day injured list and designated for assignment right-handed pitcher Marc Church.

Rangers Bullpen Turnover

Texas Rangers pitcher Gavin Collyer. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Curvelo pitched in four games since he was called up on April 5 to take the roster spot of Carter Baumler, who is on the 15-day IL with a right intercostal strain. Curvelo struck out three and walked two in five innings and has a 5.40 ERA.

He made his MLB debut last year with Texas. He went 1-1 with a 5.68 ERA in 17 games, as he struck out 20 and walked 10 in 19 innings. Batters hit .236 against him.

Martin was supposed to be the Rangers’ co-closer with Robert Garcia, but he hasn’t been as effective as hoped. The 39-year-old right-hander is 1-1 with a 7.11 ERA in eight games. He has struck out seven and walked one. He blew his only save opportunity and has one hold. During the Rangers’ homestand last week he mentioned that he was having location issues with his pitches.

Martin threw to one batter on Tuesday in relief of starter MacKenzie Gore, recording a strikeout. He was replaced by Garcia, who also hasn’t recorded a save this season.

Quantrill was just named the Pacific Coast League pitcher of the week after he threw seven innings in a start in which he only allowed one run. He’s struck out 10 hitters in 12 innings in his two starts. With the rotation set, Quantrill figures to be a long relief option for Texas. He joined the Rangers last September on a minor league deal and re-signed with Texas on a minor-league deal in January.

Collyer had a tremendous spring training as a non-roster invitee and was off to a sharp start for Triple-A Round Rock. He was 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in six games, with 11 strikeouts and two walks in 6.2 innings. Batters are hitting .208 against him. He was the Rangers’ 12th round pick in 2019 out of Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville, Ga.

The Rangers have not been home since last Thursday when they left Arlington for a 10-day, 10-game road trip that reached its midway point on Tuesday.

Texas has two more games with the Athletics before moving on to Seattle to face the Mariners in a three-game series that starts on Friday. After that series concludes, the Rangers return to Arlington for an off day on Monday, followed by the beginning of a three-game series with Pittsburgh on Tuesday.