Rangers Notes: Wyatt Langford Talks Next Injury Steps, Potential Timeline

In the background at Globe Life Field, Texas Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford continues his recovery from a right forearm strain.

It was less than two weeks ago that he was on the verge of returning before he suffered a setback during a minor league rehab game in Arizona. On Tuesday, talking with reporters, including Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required), he detailed a potential timeline to return.

Langford said he could return in “two or three weeks.” Taking that literally, that would be a range from May 26 to June 2. But that is juxtaposed against the fact that Langford said he hasn’t started swinging yet and no date has been set to start that part of his program. But he said the forearm has felt “real good” the past two days.

Texas needs to give him time to get healthy. But it also needs him in the lineup. While he struggled to start the season, his bat was picking up before he suffered the injury during a check swing on April 21 against Pittsburgh. He was slashing .238/.274/.363 with one home run and four RBI. But his batting average had picked up 78 points in the 10 games prior to the injury.

Without him, the Rangers have leaned on Alejandro Osuna in left field, and he’s provided a solid bat, with a slash of .281/.425/.313 entering Tuesday’s game. But he has yet to hit a home run.

Until Langford returns, Osuna has a chance to prove he should stay. It’s the only benefit to not having the 25-year-old in the lineup — a chance for younger players to prove themselves.

Nathan Eovaldi Remains Day-to-Day

Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi . | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said on Tuesday to reporters including MLB.com that starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi was still “day-to-day” with left side tightness. He did not provide a further update on the scans from Monday. For now, it’s a waiting game.

Texas did bring up pitcher David Davalillo, a Top 10 pitching prospect at Double-A Frisco and put him on the taxi squad but didn’t activate him. That’s a common tactic in these situations to ensure the pitching staff has proper coverage.

The Rangers don’t have do to anything with Eovaldi’s place in the rotation until Sunday in Houston. But, Texas can only back-date his IL stint three days from the time they revealed the injury. If he can’t pitch, the Rangers will need coverage. Starting Friday in Houston, Texas plays 16 games in 17 days to end May.

Chris Martin’s Rough Rehab

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Chris Martin. | Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

The Rangers sent Chris Martin to rehab with the Round Rock Express on Tuesday. The line was, not good.

He recorded two outs, allowed four hits and four earned runs. He gave up two home runs. He didn’t walk anyone or strike out anyone. After 17 pitches he was done.

Martin has been out since mid-April with a right shoulder impingement. While it’s never wise to read much into line scores during rehab assignments, Martin’s numbers weren’t great before he got hurt. He was 1-1 with a 7.11 ERA in 6.1 innings, giving up 11 hits and six runs. Batters hit .393 against him.

Texas signed Martin to a $4 million deal with deferred money and incentives for $200,000 starting at 35 innings. Can Martin pitch enough to reach that first incentive? That will depend on how effective he is on his rehab assignment and his expected return to the Majors. At 39 years old, if he can’t pull it together soon, Texas has other options.

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The crew tests out their lasso skills with Tyson Durfey, World Champion Tie-Down Roper! pic.twitter.com/Z9CoYl0OB6 — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) May 12, 2026