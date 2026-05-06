How to Watch as Rangers Start Nathan Eovaldi vs. Yankees: TV, Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers are trying to snap a three-game losing streak when the face the New York Yankees on Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

The Rangers (16-19) are coming off a 7-4 loss to the New York Yankees (25-11), who are the hottest team in baseball. Texas continued their struggles in New York since 2017, as the Yankees improved to 21-7 in that span and 40-19 over the Rangers since new Yankee Stadium opened.

The Rangers wrap up the series with the Yankees on Thursday morning eastern time. After that, they fly back to start a six-game homestand. Texas faces the Chicago Cubs first and then the Arizona Diamondbacks after that.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees

New York Yankees pitcher Will Warren. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Time: 6:05 p.m. CT, Friday

Where: Yankee Stadium, New York

TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+; Yankees: Amazon Prime Video; National: MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (3-4, 4.76) vs. Yankees: RHP Will Warren (4-0, 2.39)

Is this the time that Eovaldi turns his uneven season into consistent performance? May has been a good month to the right-hander as a Rangers starter, including being named the American League pitcher of the month for May of 2023. He got a head start when he faced the Yankees last week in Arlington, as he claimed his third win. He allowed four hits, no earned runs and one walk in seven innings, as he struck out seven.

Before that, he lost his previous two games. In 39.2 innings, he struck out 39 and walked 10. Like most Rangers pitchers, his numbers are worse away from home. In four starts on the road, he is 1-3 with a 5.96 ERA and batters are hitting .307 against him. At home, he is 2-1 with a 3.79 ERA while batters hit .222 against him. Eovaldi must reverse that trend.

Warren has been terrific in his seven starts for the Yankees. He’s won each of his last three starts, all of which saw him pitch at least six innings and give up two or fewer earned runs. Against Kansas City on April 18, he threw a season-high 11 strikeouts. In 37.2 innings he has struck out 46 and walked eight, while batters are hitting .224 against him.

His splits have been great at home. He is 3-0 in five starts with a 2.30 ERA. He has 37 strikeouts and five walks in 27.1 innings and batters are hitting .194 against him. Runs will be hard to come by for Texas.

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction), OF Wyatt Langford (right forearm strain); INF Josh Smith (right glute strain); 15-Day Injured List: RHP Luis Curvelo (right biceps strain), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement). RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation); 60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery).