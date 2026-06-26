Rangers Offensive Jolt Against Blue Jays What Texas Needs More Often

The kinds of offensive explosions that the Texas Rangers had in the third inning of Thursday's win over the Toronto Blue Jays had been far less frequent than they had hoped.

Against Kevin Gausman, one of the best pitchers in baseball the past several years, the Rangers stitched together a five-run inning highlighted by two home runs, one each by Wyatt Langford and Jake Burger.

But it's what the Rangers did around the two sluggers in that inning that had Rangers manager Skip Schumaker singing in the praises of his lineup, one that struggled to win just one game in Miami on the first leg of this three-city road trip.

What Skip Schumaker Liked About Rangers Offense

The Rangers won the game, 6-5, as the Blue Jays rallied to make it close before Jacob Latz shut things down in the ninth inning. As it turned out, that five-run third inning was important for Texas. It gave the Rangers the cushion they needed to survive one of the best lineups in baseball.

“I just thought we collected hits, we took our walks and then, obviously, the slug was nice,” Schumaker said to Rangers Sports Network.

The innings started with Kyle Higashioka striking out. But second baseman Nicky Lopez — who batted ninth in the order — sent Gausman back to the top of the order for third time with one out with a single. Joc Pederson — who homered to lead off the game — followed with a single — and then Wyatt Langford hit his eighth home run of the season to make it a 4-0 game.

The Rangers have had trouble with runners in scoring position and putting up crooked numbers. Langford’s home run accomplished both. But Texas wasn’t done.

After the home run, Corey Seager — who is making his return from the concussion injured list — drew a walk. Gausman then got Brandon Nimmo to strike out swinging. But he couldn't avoid giving up a home run to Burger, who slammed his 14th of the year and pushed the Rangers ahead 6-0. As it turned out, that home run was the difference in the game.

“Burger and Wyatt, I mean those are real bats in the middle of the lineup,” Schumaker said. “But I thought the other at-bats were really good as well. We just took what Gausman gave us.”

Gausman still worked six innings but gave up 10 hits and six earned runs. Texas’s MacKenzie Gore pitched seven innings, giving up four hits and three earned runs while he struck out five. He, along with reliever Jakob Junis and Latz made it stand up, though Latz gave up two runs in the ninth inning.

For once, the Rangers’ pitching staff had room to work with, thanks to an offense that worked the way it was supposed to work.