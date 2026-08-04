Rangers Set Lineup as Texas Faces Giants Pitching Prospect Blade Tidwell

The Texas Rangers need a bounce back in a big way when they play the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.

Shortly after the MLB trade deadline closed, the Rangers went out and played one of their worst games of the season. It wasn't that Texas lost, 5-1. It's that the Rangers committed four errors in the process.

One error, committed by Brandon Nimmo, is one that even the right fielder called “inexcusable.” It was a bad look for the Rangers after doing practically nothing to improve the Major League team at the deadline.

Still, the Rangers (55-58) remain in the race in both the American League West and the wild card. They go into Tuesday's contest 2.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the division and two games back of the final wild card berth.

But, with every passing game in which the Rangers fail to capitalize on an opportunity, that's one less game left to try and reach the postseason for the first time since 2023.

The Rangers will start left-hander MacKenzie Gore while the Giants will start right-hander Blade Tidwell, their No. 13 prospect per MLB Pipeline. Tidwell has 27 career MLB innings since he made his MLB debut last season with the New York Mets.

Rangers Lineup for Aug. 4, 2026

Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1B Joc Pederson (L)

LF Wyatt Langford

DH Corey Seager (L)

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

3B Ezequiel Duran

CF Evan Carter (L)

1B Jake Burger

C Elias Diaz

SS Nicky Lopez (L)

2B Justin Foscue

San Francisco Giants at Texas Rangers

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Tuesday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Giants: NBC Sports Bay Area; Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Giants: KNBR 680, 1510 AM - KSFN

Starting Pitchers

Tuesday: Texas LHP MacKenzie Gore (6-9, 4.77) vs. Giants RHP Blade Tidwell (0-0, 3.00)

Three Rangers Matchups to Watch

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joc Pederson: He was a player some thought might be dealt if the Rangers decided to sell on Monday. But he’s made himself too important as the leadoff hitter. He’s bounced back from last year’s awful season. But his numbers have dipped of late. He is batting .347 in his last 15 games but .222 in his last seven games. The Rangers can’t afford a dip.

Evan Carter: Carter has become a steady hitter since he returned from the injured list. While he still has trouble with left-handed pitching, he’s batting .293 in his last 15 games and .278 in his last seven. With the right matchup he’s giving the Rangers what they need.

Corey Seager: The shortstop has come off the injured list and given the Rangers solid production even if it hasn’t led to a victory. He’s had a hit in two of his last three games and has batted .250 in his last seven games. A hot streak would help him get over .200 for the season. Texas needs whatever his bat has to offer.