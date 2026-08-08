Joc Pederson’s Turnaround Impossible for Rangers Fans to Ignore

Last year, hating on Joc Pederson was the favorite sport of many Texas Rangers fans and he gave them little reason to believe that 2026 would be any better.

He missed three months of last season with a wrist injury and finished with one of the worst statistical seasons of his career, a slash of .181/.285/.328 with nine home runs and 26 RBI in 96 games.

He didn't start off great either in 2026. He was batting under .200 until April 13, and he was batting .225 at the end of April. He also had just two home runs. At the time, most Rangers fans would have been perfectly fine with president of baseball operations Chris Young trading Pederson for whatever he could get.

But now? Pederson is a vital piece of the offense and his turnaround, and the improvement of the Rangers offense overall, can be traced back to decision Texas made in mid-May to move Peterson to the lead-off spot.

Joc Pederson, Leading Off

Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Rangers are facing right-handed pitching Pederson is at the top of the order and has been since Texas manager Skip Schumaker and the front office decided to make the unconventional move and put him at the top spot. At the time, Schumaker pointed to Pederson’s on-base percentage as the reason. Even if his average was below .230 coming out of April, he was getting on base 36% of the time.

Schumaker also said that additional at-bats might help Pederson. Leadoff hitters usually see at least four trips to the plate per night. Pederson was batting fifth or lower early in the season.

However unconventional it might seem, it works. As the first batter in the game the lefty is slashing .341/.453/.796 with six home runs and six RBI. When he leads off an inning, he slashes .274/.384/.646 with 13 home runs and 13 RBI. Batting first on the lineup card this season he’s slashing .284/.356/.635 with 19 home runs and 35 RBI.

His April is now just a slight drag on his whole season, as he is slashing .252/.339/.507 with 21 home runs and 44 RBI. His 21st home run came on Friday against Baltimore. His two-run shot in the sixth inning scored the only two runs in a 2-1 win. It also put him among a small group of sluggers.

Since May 26, Pederson is third in the American League in home runs with 18, behind Houston’s Yordan Alvarez (19) and Tampa Bay’s Junior Caminero (20), per Rangers Sports Network’s Jared Sandler.

Moving Pederson to leadoff was one of the best decisions the Rangers made all season. It also impacted the lineup. Before May 12, when the Rangers moved Pederson to leadoff, they were slashing .233/.314/.369. Since then, Texas has improved to a slash of .245/.317/.401.

Is Pederson the only reason for the turnaround? Of course not. But it seems his move to leadoff was the undeniable spark for him and for the Rangers.