Rangers Remove Brandon Nimmo Again with Hamstring Tightness vs. Rockies

Brandon Nimmo leaving games with hamstring tightness is a habit the Texas Rangers could do without.

Nimmo left Wednesday’s game against Colorado in the fifth inning with right hamstring tightness, marking at least the third time this season that has happened. The Rangers won the game without him, 5-4, with a rally in the ninth inning with one out. MLB.com was among the outlets to convey his status.

The question is whether this will hamper Nimmo as the Rangers head to Anaheim to face the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. Like the first time he dealt with this, Texas has a day off.

Brandon Nimmo’s Status

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Nimmo left the game after his singled and jogged to first base. Rangers manager Skip Schumaker and a trainer came out to check on him and eventually removed him from the game. It was reminiscent of the first time Nimmo left a game with right hamstring tightness on April 29 against the New York Yankees.

That game was at Globe Life Field. It was also a day game after a night game and the Rangers then got on a plane to Detroit for a three-game series to start the month of May.

Texas likely removed Nimmo for the same reason he was removed from the first game of the Detroit series — the weather. When he had a recurrence of the hamstring tightness on a night when the game-time temperature was 48 degrees, the Rangers took no chances and removed him.

He took Saturday off and then played on Sunday, but as the designated hitter. Texas used him as a designated hitter for a couple of games in New York against the Yankees and gave him a day off the final game of that series. He was able to avoid an injured list stint and went back to playing in the field when the Rangers returned home to host the Chicago Cubs on May 8.

The weather in Denver has been cold all week and the end of Wednesday’s game included showers. Texas clearly didn’t want to take any additional chances with him.

This time, the Rangers are heading to a far different climate — Los Angeles. The cold shouldn’t be an issue for Nimmo this time around. It may be a truer test of how his hamstring can recover in 48 hours. At least Texas has a template for how to handle Nimmo’s injury. It could DH him again because Texas now has additional outfield depth with Michael Helman.

Nimmo is slashing .273/.353/.421 with five home runs and 16 RBI going into the Angels series.