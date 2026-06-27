Rangers Scratch Wyatt Langford from Lineup with Hamstring Tightness

The Texas Rangers are back on Wyatt Langford injury watch after he was scratched from the lineup just before Saturday's first pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required), Langford was scratched for left hamstring tightness.

Langford was on the 10-day injured list from April 22 to June 5 with right forearm tightness, a return that included a false start to his first rehab assignment on May 1 when he suffered a setback and had to be shut down for a week.

He was set to bat second in the order behind leadoff man Joc Pederson. Once Langford was scratched, third baseman Josh Jung was moved into his position in the order. Alejandro Osuna took Langford’s place in center field and moved into the lineup in the seventh spot. That gave the Rangers five left-handed hitters against Blue Jays right-handed starter Dylan Cease.

The updated lineup is below.

Texas Rangers Updated Lineup for June 27, 2026

Texas Rangers right fielder Alejandro Osuna. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

DH Joc Pederson (L)

3B Josh Jung

SS Corey Seager (L)

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

1B Jake Burger

LF Jarred Kelenic (L)

CF Alejandro Osuna (L)

C Elias Diaz

2B Nicky Lopez (L)

The scratch came just as the Rangers were getting fully healthy in their starting lineup. Shortstop Corey Seager returned from the 7-day concussion injured list on Thursday after needing two weeks to recover from a collision he was involved in at home plate in Kansas City on June 11.

Langford was just beginning to emerge from a slump when he went on the injured list in April and he has been red hot since he returned to the lineup in June. In his last 15 games he’s slashed .359/.406/.703 with six home runs and 15 RBI. The Rangers have become comfortable using him as a leadoff hitter in games where they face a left-handed starter. Texas also moved him to center field temporarily while Evan Carter works through an oblique injury. He is on a rehab assignment this weekend.

The Rangers wrap up their four-game series with Toronto on Sunday.

After the series in Toronto is complete, the Rangers move on to Cleveland for a three-game series with the Guardians that starts on Monday. That wraps up a 10-day, 10-game road trip for Texas. The Rangers return to Globe Life Field on Thursday when they host the Detroit Tigers in a three-game series that spans four days, as Texas and Detroit will take July 3 off due to a World Cup match at nearby AT&T Stadium.