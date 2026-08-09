Rangers Select Jonan Bride, Move Him Into Starting Lineup vs. Orioles

The Texas Rangers made a move to bolster their infield depth on Sunday as they prepared to attempt to sweep the Baltimore Orioles.

The Rangers selected the contract of infielder Jonah Bride, the team announced. He was signed as a non-roster invitee to Major League spring training and has spent the entire season at Triple-A Round Rock. To make room for him on the 40-man roster the Rangers moved pitcher Jack Leiter to the 60-day injured list. Texas then optioned outfielder Alejandro Osuna back to Round Rock to make room on the 26-man roster.

Bride was slashing .282/.401/.425 with 10 home runs and 60 RBI at Round Rock. He’s played in 214 Major League games since 2022 and has slashed .221/.311/.313 with 12 home runs and 57 RBI.

Texas added him to play third base on Sunday as Josh Jung remains out with a calf injury. Ezequiel Duran moved to shortstop as the Rangers moved Corey Seager to designated hitter. The lineup shifts left them in need of a third baseman.

The Rangers (59-58) are on a four-game winning streak has put them back above .500 for the season, are one-half game back of the Houston Astros in the AL West and 1.5 games ahead of the field for the final AL wild card berth.

Rangers Lineup for Aug. 9, 2026

Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LF Wyatt Langford

DH Corey Seager (L)

SS Ezequiel Duran

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

1B Jake Burger

2B Justin Foscue

C Elias Diaz

3B Jonah Bride

CF Cameron Cauley

Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kumar Rocker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Sunday: 1:35 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Orioles: MASN

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Orioles: 98 Rock 97.9 FM, WBAL 1090 AM

Starting Pitchers

Sunday: Texas RHP Kumar Rocker (4-8, 4.08) vs. Orioles LHP Cade Povich (2-1, 3.91)

Three Rangers Matchups to Watch

Elías Díaz: He figures to be back in the starting lineup on Sunday, as it is a day game after a night game and Austin Wynns took the start on Sunday. Díaz would have been a good matchup on Saturday, and he remains a good matchup on Sunday against Povich. He has two hits in two at-bats against the left-hander. He’s slashed .245/.270/.391 with three home runs and 14 RBI in 43 games since joining the Rangers.

Wyatt Langford: With Joc Pederson and Evan Carter out of the starting lineup due to the lefty pitching matchup, the Rangers need a productive day from Langford. He’s faced Povich twice and has a hit. In 65 games he’s slashed .260/.315/.481 with 13 home runs and 31 RBI. While he’s been productive since coming off the injured list on July 9, he is only slashing .179/.270/.375 in his last 15 games.

Corey Seager: The Rangers want to manage the shortstop’s workload, but after his three-run home run on Saturday night and his history with Povich, Texas needs to find a way to keep him in the lineup. Seager has a home run with an RBI in two career at-bats against Povich. In his last seven games since returning from his third stint on the injured list he’s slashed .333/.407/.500 with a home run and three RBI.