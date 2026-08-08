How Rangers Set Lineup to Support Jacob deGrom in Orioles Showdown

It’s been a wild last seven games for the Texas Rangers.

Last weekend Texas went to Houston and was swept by the Astros. The Rangers (58-58) lost their lead in the AL West. They returned home and made one deal on deadline day and then committed five errors in a loss to San Francisco.

Since then? The Rangers have rattled off three straight wins, including a 2-1 win over Baltimore on Friday, setting up the potential for a fourth straight victory on Saturday when they take on the O’s at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers are fighting for a playoff spot on two different fronts. In the AL West they remain 1.5 games behind the Astros. The two teams don’t play each other again in 2026 and Houston has won the season series, meaning it has the tiebreaker.

Texas has the edge in the AL Wild Card race, one-half game ahead of the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians for the final berth. The Rangers are done with the Guardians and end the season at Minnesota.

With 46 games left, there is no room for a slip-up on the Rangers’ part.

Rangers Lineup for Aug. 8, 2026

Texas Rangers shortstop Ezequiel Duran is doused by left fielder Alejandro Osuna. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DH Joc Pederson (L)

LF Wyatt Langford

SS Corey Seager (L)

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

3B Ezequiel Duran

CF Evan Carter (L)

1B Jake Burger

C Austin Wynns

2B Nicky Lopez (L)

Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Saturday: 6:15 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Fox/Fox One; Orioles: Fox/Fox One

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Orioles: 98 Rock 97.9 FM, WBAL 1090 AM

Starting Pitchers

Saturday: Texas RHP Jacob deGrom (7-7, 3.96) vs. Orioles RHP Kyle Bradish (7-10, 3.79)

Three Rangers Matchups to Watch

Texas Rangers shortstop Ezequiel Duran. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elías Díaz: Only four Rangers hitters have faced Bradish, and he is the only one with a hit against him. He is 1-for-3 lifetime. He’s been a terrific addition to the roster since he joined the team in late May. He’s slashed .245/.270/.391 with three home runs and 14 RBI in 43 games.

Ezequiel Duran: He only has two lifetime appearances against Bradish without a hit. But he’s hot enough to get something going on Saturday. In his last seven games he’s slashed .346/.393/.577 with a home run and six RBI. Until Josh Jung returns from his strained left calf, he is the everyday third baseman.

Pete Alonso (vs. deGrom): The Orioles first baseman and the Rangers ace were teammates at one point in New York City. Both were with the New York Mets from 2019-22. deGrom has only faced a handful of Orioles and most have had little success against him — except for Alonso. In four at-bats appearances Alonso is batting .500 with a 1.650 OPS, including a home run and two RBI. He could be a problem.