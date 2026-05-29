Rangers Slugger to Begin Injury Rehab Assignment with Return Date in Mind

ARLINGTON, Texas — Friday was always going to be a big day for one injured Texas Rangers slugger. He passed with flying colors.

Injured outfielder Wyatt Langford went through a live batting practice on Friday at Globe Life Field, the final step before being ready to head to a minor league affiliate for a rehab assignment. Langford took five turns at the plate. He drove two balls into the outfield, struck out once and broke a bat during the session.

After it was over, he declared himself ready to return. Per Rangers manager Skip Schumaker, Langford should begin a rehab assignment in the minor leagues on Saturday, most likely at Triple-A Round Rock.

“There were five at-bats and that was probably the perfect scenario of seeing it all to be okay with sending him off to a rehab,” Schumaker said.

Wyatt Langford’s Target Date (In His Opinion)

Texas Rangers center fielder Wyatt Langford. | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Langford said after the session that “I feel like I’m ready right now.” But he hasn’t played in a game since his first start at a rehab game on May 1 ended in setback. He’s hasn’t played in a Major League game since April 21. He knows there is a process.

“You have to follow the rules,” Langford said with a grin.

He felt no pain in the right forearm that put him on the injured list. He swung 100% in the batter’s box and reported no ill effects afterward. If he plays at Round Rock on Saturday as expected, he should play five innings and most likely be a designated hitter. In his next game he would play seven innings and then play nine innings in the next game. By then he would be in the field.

The Rangers hit the road on Sunday to start a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday. The minor league affiliates are off on Monday, and the Rangers return to Texas Wednesday night after the Cardinals series. Then they get a day off before a series with Cleveland that Friday.

Langford set the Cleveland opener as his target date to return. Schumaker didn’t commit to that, saying the process for Langford’s rehab would take as long as it takes.

Langford is one of three Rangers that started on opening day that are on the injured list, including Corey Seager and Josh Smith. Before the injury, Langford was slashing .238/.274/.363 with one home run and four RBI but had broken out of a significant slump in the last few games prior to that.