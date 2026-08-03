Rangers to Trade Josh Smith to Blue Jays for Pitcher Adam Macko

The Texas Rangers are making a move to bolster their pitching staff and it will cost them one of the infielders that help them win the 2023 World Series.

Per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required), the Rangers are preparing to trade infielder Josh Smith to the Toronto Blue Jays for left-handed pitcher Adam Macko. Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Rangers also sent pitching prospect Josh Stephan.

Smith is currently at Triple-A Round Rock after losing his Major League job. He suffered two injuries in May and then had a bout with viral meningitis, and he’s only played 45 MLB games. .

While he was on the aisle, Ezequiel Duran’s stellar play allowed him to assume a everyday role in the infield and consigned Smith to the minor leagues.

It's the second trade the Rangers have made leading up to Monday's trade deadline at 5 p.m. central. Last week, the Rangers acquired pitcher Chase Silseth and catcher Logan O’Hoppe from the Los Angeles Angels for a prospect.

At the time, the Rangers appeared to be a buyer. Now, rumors are swirling that the Rangers will be sellers.

Rangers Trade Josh Smith

Texas Rangers second baseman Josh Smith. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith was one of four players the Rangers acquired for outfielder Joey Gallo in a trade with the New York Yankees at the 2021 trade deadline. Duran was another one of those players.

Smith was the one who rose to prominence first, as he landed a utility role on the 2023 World Series team and carried that into the 2024 season.

As a “do everything” player for the Rangers, Smith won the 2024 American League Silver Slugger as a utility player.

But, in the past two seasons, his bat had declined somewhat. He won the opening day second base job this season but lost it due to injury. Since he recovered from meningitis, he's had two different stints with the Rangers but has been optioned back to Round Rock both times.

Smith finishes his Rangers career with a career slash of .234/.325/.346 with 32 home runs and 136 RBI. He was slashing just .213/.299/.272 this season.

Macko is a rookie who has pitched in relief for Toronto this season. He is 2-0 with a 4.91 ERA in 22 games, with one start. He has struck out 23 and walked 10 in 22 innings. He is the second pitcher the Blue Jays have traded since Sunday night. Toronto shipped Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs in a deal late Sunday.