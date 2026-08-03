Three Players Texas Rangers Could Trade at Deadline if They Sell

The Texas Rangers are back in Arlington on Monday. What they will do in the final hours of the MLB trade deadline remains in question.

The Rangers (55-57) returned from Houston 2.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the division after a 1-5 road trip as they prepare to host the San Francisco Giants. It was the worst time for that kind of a road trip.

President of baseball operations Chris Young is probably torn. Does he try to buy his team into a playoff run? Does he stand pat and hope for the best? Does he sell players and try to trim some more payroll? It is not the position he thought he would be in just a week ago when Texas took three out of four from Seattle. Ownership will certainly have a say, too.

What Young does on Monday will define the team’s immediate playoff hopes. If he decides to sell, here are three players that make sense to deal.

Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers first baseman Joc Pederson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trading the designated hitter would probably be the easiest decision the Rangers could make. While his deal has a 2027 mutual option, the new team could decline it. Texas probably will decline it for financial reasons if it keeps him. He could fetch one or two solid prospects with the way he’s played this season. Of course, he’s also part of the reason the Rangers are in contention in the AL West. Dealing him comes with risk in the immediate term.

He’s slashing .253/.341/.509 with 20 home runs and 42 RBI. A trade partner is unlikely to use him in the leadoff spot the way the Rangers have. But he would be a great left-handed DH for a contender. Texas shouldn’t expect an earth-shattering return. But if Texas lands on the right return, it’s a deal worth considering.

Nicky Lopez

Texas Rangers second baseman Nicky Lopez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He’s been a godsend to the Rangers this season. Signed for his defense, his bat has completely turned around as he’s slashed .282/.326/.319 with a home run and 18 RBI. He’s played both middle infield positions for Texas this season and, at this point, it’s the right time to use him as a trade chip to make the future a little better.

Alone he draws a prospect. As part of a package, he could help the Rangers get a higher return. Finding a partner won’t be easy because for a contender, he’s a back-up — a valuable back-up — but a back-up. That’s his role.

Texas has several players that can take his place in the lineup. Even if the Rangers were in the lead in the division, Lopez is a player that Texas could move for the right return.

Jake Burger

Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Depending on how the Rangers feel about his fit long-term, this could be the time to move him. He’s slashing .237/.296/.422 with 19 home runs and 66 RBI. It’s the on-base percentage that could lead the Rangers to deal him, and it’s unlikely to get much better. He has a lifetime .297 OBP.

He was a deadline chip before. In 2023 the White Sox dealt him to Miami for a pitcher. When the Rangers called on him, they gave up three prospects.

He has enough pop in his bat to interest a contender in using him as a first baseman and a DH down the stretch. With two more years of team control, Texas can nudge up the price and get a bit more in return.

As for who plays first base? If all three above are traded the Rangers still have Ezequiel Duran, Justin Foscue and Josh Smith, the last of which is at Triple-A. There are options.

Note: due to the financials, it’s unlikely the Rangers would part with pitchers Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, or shortstop Corey Seager. deGrom and Eovaldi have full no-trade clauses. Seager can veto a trade to eight teams and can veto any trade after the season due to acquiring his 10/5 rights (10 years in the Majors and five years with the same team).