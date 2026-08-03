Instant Grade: Rangers’ Josh Smith Trade Lands Intriguing Young Pitcher

There was a time when the Texas Rangers saw Josh Smith as a key part of their future. In fact, it was in April.

Smith won the starting second base job coming out of spring training, ending two years as the Rangers’ super utility player. Smith learned to play nearly every position on the diamond and his bat earned him the AL Silver Slugger for a utility player in 2024.

But amid declining results at the plate, the rise of Ezequiel Duran’s bat, two injuries and a bout of viral meningitis, Smith became the odd player out in a crowded infield and the Rangers made a move to alleviate it.

Texas shipped Smith to the Toronto Blue Jays earlier on Monday for left-handed reliever Adam Macko. Smith gets a second chance with the Blue Jays, and the Rangers get a controllable reliever who has delivered intriguing results in a short Major League audition.

Grading the Josh Smith-Adam Macko Trade

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Adam Macko. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith finishes his Rangers career with a career slash of .234/.325/.346 with 32 home runs and 136 RBI. He was slashing just .213/.299/.272 this season.

But, in 2024, he slashed .258/.337/.394 with 13 home runs and 62 RBI. The breakthrough came after a year playing winter ball after the Rangers won the World Series. Smith played 90 games for that team.

He's always had the qualities of a leadoff hitter, especially with the high on-base percentage, along with good basepath instincts. He’s an above average fielder at most infield positions. It's not abundantly clear how much opportunity he will get with the Blue Jays. It may ride on whether Toronto trades any position players at the deadline. But Toronto is getting a player with two more controllable years and something to prove.

Macko was highly thought of in the Blue Jays organization and was seen as a Top 30 prospect going into the season. He’s only pitched 22 innings but has a 2-0 record and a 4.91 ERA. He has struck out 23 and walked 10. Given that he’s a rookie, the Rangers will control his rights for at least the next five seasons.

Per Statcast, he uses his slider 41% of the time with an average of 85.3 mph. He uses that alongside his fastball, which averages 94.5 mph and is thrown 39% of the time. It’s a classic reliever arsenal. While he doesn’t have enough innings to quality for leaders, his Statcast page shows a high whiff rate (32.8%) and a high average exit velocity rate (86.8 mph). His barrel rates and his hard-hit rates are also solid.

Texas likely sees him as a potential left-handed set-up man with a solid two-pitch arsenal who can make hitters miss. The Rangers have two controllable lefties in the bullpen right now in closer Jacob Latz and rookie Robby Ahlstrom. Macko gives them a third and has solid stuff.

The Rangers didn’t need to trade Smith. But with what they had on the roster he was tradeable. Macko gives them additional help as a lefty who can get to work now as opposed to heading to the minor leagues. Texas included a pitching prospect, Josh Stephan, in the deal, which seems unnecessary given what the Blue Jays gave up.

Grade: B-