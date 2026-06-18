Skip Schumaker Explains Why Rangers’ Josh Smith Will See Consistent At-Bats

Josh Smith’s return coincided with Corey Seager’s move to the 7-day concussion IL. When Seager returns, don’t expect Smith to exit the lineup right away.

Smith has started two games for Texas since his return on Monday, both at second base as the Rangers use Ezequiel Duran at shortstop. Seager can return for Friday’s game against the San Diego Padres, though it’s not clear if he will.

But when he does, expect Smith to continue to get at-bats. There’s reason why, as Rangers manager Skip Schumaker told 105.3 The Fan during his weekly show on Thursday.

Why Josh Smith Will Get At-Bats

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker discusses Josh Smith's road back from a scary stint on the IL and how he fits into the order against right-handed pitching with @OThankKevin and @inthemageors pic.twitter.com/dBiWqrabgJ — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) June 18, 2026

Texas wants Smith to get ramped up after more than a month on the injured list. But he’s also needed in terms of the matchup. Schumaker expects the Rangers to face right-handed starters through early next week and he sees Smith as a good matchup, historically, in that situation.

“We have a run of righties that we’re in for right now, probably six righties in a row, that he’s going to face,” Schumaker said. “We have him in the middle of the order today [Thursday] to kind of separate those right-handed hitters. … He’s here to hit righties and I think he’s show that he’s been very good at that.”

Smith’s bat has been shaky this season. Entering Thursday’s game he was slashing .216/.319/.237 with no home runs and six RBI. He was 1-for-4 in Tuesday’s game, his first start since May 3 in Detroit. Before the glute injury that landed him on the IL shortly after that, he was given a couple of days off to help him try and break a slump and he went 4-for-7 in two starts against the Tigers.

Schumaker is right about Smith’s historical splits. Last year he slashed .263/.350/.405 against right-handers but .206/.277/.224 against left-handers. He hit all 10 of his home runs off right-handed pitching. In his AL Silver Slugger season in 2024 he slashed better against left-handed pitching (.286/.345/.429) than right-handed pitching (.249/.335/.383) but was more consistent.

His slump has impacted his numbers, but he is batting about 100 points better against right-handers (232/.347/.256) than against left-handers (.133/.133/.133). The Rangers will take whatever advantage they can get at this point.

The good news is that Smith can play several positions and doesn’t have to upend anyone from the lineup. He’s played all four infield positions and both corner outfield positions. Duran has taken the second base job and is likely to slide back there when Seager returns. That puts Smith — who won the second base job on opening day — in Duran’s utility role. Smith thrived there in 2024 and 2025. Perhaps that move, combined with right-handed pitching, jump-starts his bat.