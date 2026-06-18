The Trade Deadline Fit Rangers Have to Consider to Boost Their Offense

The Texas Rangers know they’re in a gray area when it comes to playoff contention. That means the trade deadline strategy could shift repeatedly.

Three games under .500 but not out of the playoff picture, Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young is going to need justification to make a bigger move at the trade deadline. That justification must come from his team playing better baseball and getting to the top of the AL West. Easier said than done. But the Rangers are close enough to be there by the All-Star break or shortly after.

If in position, the Rangers have a choice to make — stand pat or buy? Texas will still need help offensively and there is an option that fits, if the Rangers are positioned to make it.

The Right Rangers Trade Fit

Baltimore Orioles left fielder Taylor Ward. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

That fit is Baltimore left fielder Taylor Ward, who was highlighted in a recent ESPN piece as a Top 25 trade deadline player and a fit for Texas.

Through 73 games this season he’s slashed .257/.402/.354 with three home runs and 20 RBI. His power numbers are way down from 2025 in which he hit 36 home runs and drove in 103 runs. But with Texas’ emphasis on base percentage, he becomes an intriguing fit. His on-base percentage of .402 is being driven by 63 walks. He’s just short of his career best of 75, set last year.

That makes him a great fit as a leadoff hitter for a Rangers team that is currently riding Joc Pederson as its primary leadoff hitter against right-handed pitching. The Rangers have used Wyatt Langford of late as the lead-off man against left-handers.

He would also give the Rangers a batter that can hit right-handed and left-handed pitching and doesn’t need to be platooned. He’s batting .277 against left-handers and .251 against right-handers. Best of all to Texas, he is a free agent after the season and there is no financial commitment beyond the remainder of his $12.18 million deal with Baltimore.

He’s not as hard to fit into the lineup as one might imagine. Against left-handed pitching he could DH. Against right-handed pitching he could start in left field and Texas could move Wyatt Langford to center field, which would temporarily take Evan Carter out of the mix. While Carter’s struggles against left-handed pitching make him impossible to start in those games, he is batting under .200 this season and is on the injured list.

For Texas, the need for an offensive boost is acute. While the pressure exists to make a move now, the cost would be higher for the Rangers now than waiting until closer to the deadline.

Besides, the Rangers need to know if he’ll make a difference first.