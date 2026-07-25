Rangers Must Survive Another Key Stretch Without Josh Jung in Lineup

ARLINGTON — It’s not that the Texas Rangers can’t get healthy. They just can’t get everyone healthy at the same time.

On Saturday, the Rangers placed third baseman Josh Jung on the 10-day injured list with a strained left calf. The move is retroactive to Wednesday. He suffered the injury on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox. The retroactive nature of the move is important because it could make him available next weekend against Houston.

At least that’s the hope.

“He did the running progression today [Saturday] and he still didn’t look right, so we had to make a move,” Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said.

This comes as Texas is close to getting shortstop Corey Seager back. He’s set to go through another live batting practice on Sunday. But for a few more days, at least, Texas will be without Jung — who has been their most consistent hitter — and Seager, who is a two-time World Series MVP.

So, what now?

Rangers Without Josh Jung

Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schumaker wasn’t one to make excuses when talking to reporters on Saturday. It’s next man up, as it has been for much of the season as Seager and Wyatt Langford have taken turns — and at times have had simultaneous stints — on the IL.

“The way they played last night [Friday], they’re not all 100% either,” Schumaker said. “They’re going for it. I appreciate the way they’re attacking this thing.”

The Rangers (52-51) had a 1.5 game lead on the Seattle Mariners (51-53) going into Saturday’s game. The lineup was adjusted to reflect what will be Jung’s week-long absence — and Saturday’s pitching matchup.

Josh Smith was recalled from Triple-A to take Jung’s spot. He was in the lineup and starting at third base. Ezequiel Duran — who has been at shortstop in Seager’s absence — was there on Saturday. In fact, Texas puts six left-handed hitters in the lineup, including a wild bottom of the order with left-handers Evan Carter, Nicky Lopez, Alejandro Osuna and Smith batting in that order.

Why? Well, Mariners starter Bryan Woo is the reason. Lefties are batting .254 against him while right-handers are batting .204 against him. Schumaker also mentioned Woo’s OPS splits are quite high. It’s .716 against left-handers and .523 against right-handers.

“The last 30 days there has been a significant difference in OPS versus right-handed and left-handed hitters for Bryan Woo,” he said. “We’re just trying to do the best we can against a pitcher that has been really good against righties.”

Until Seager returns, Smith could stay in the lineup, either at shortstop or third base, with Duran playing the other base while Lopez, Justin Foscue or Cameron Cauley take second base. When he returns, Duran likely slides to third base with Smith sliding to the bench — or being sent back to Triple-A.

That assumes Jung isn’t back by then. He could be, but Schumaker said that Jung looked “exactly the same” as yesterday. On Friday, he said Jung was running at 50%.