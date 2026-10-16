Texas Rangers’ Pending Free Agents’ Market Values Revealed

The Texas Rangers are in an interesting spot this offseason. After missing the playoffs again and finishing with a sub-.500 record at 80-82, the Rangers have decisions to make this offseason, such as who stays and who goes.

A veteran-led franchise both on the mound and in the lineup, a handful of Rangers are set to become free agents this offseason. Spotrac.com laid out each Texas player's market value, which can be seen below.

* Note, Joc Pederson, Kyle Higashioka, and Jakob Junis have mutual contract decisions facing them this offseason, not officially making them free agents until after both parties make a decision.

However, Spotrac gives the three the following projections:

Pederson's Market Value: 1 Year, $9.4 M

Higashioka's Market Value: 1 Year, $4.4 M

Junis's Market Value: 1 Year, $5.1 M

LHP Jalen Beeks : 2 Years, $2.8 Million

Texas Rangers pitcher Jalen Beeks (68) delivers a pitch to the Kansas City Royals. Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before his season ended due to injury, left-handed pitcher Jalen Beeks was one of the best relievers out of the bullpen for Texas. Posting a 3.81 ERA in 26 innings, Beeks also held a 1.38 WHIP, missing around the zone.

Beeks' year with the Rangers spanned 29 games, but Spotrac still sees him as having value to any MLB franchise's bullpen. Spotrac gives Beeks an average salary of $1.4 million this offseason when the free-agent market opens.

LHP Jordan Montgomery : 1 Year, $2.8 Million

Texas Rangers pitcher Jordan Montgomery (52) throws a pitch at American Family Field. Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A member of the Rangers' 2023 World Series Championship-winning team, Jordan Montgomery is hitting free agency again after returning to the franchise in 2026. Montgomery's season was short, posting only 26 innings, but Texas is still in need of pitching depth.

Spotrac sees Montgomery as a cheaper veteran option for any MLB franchise this offseason, but it makes sense for him to stay in Texas with the Rangers. A healthy Montgomery has proven to be dangerous, but it's a risk to pay him if he can't return to how he was before 2024.

LHP Tyler Alexander : 1 Year, $2.1 Million

Texas Rangers catcher Elias Díaz (35) celebrates with pitcher Tyler Alexander (13) after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays. Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers took a risk on signing left-handed pitcher Tyler Alexander last offseason, hoping he'd step up and bet on himself on a one-year deal. Luckily for Texas, Alexander was one of the best relievers for the franchise, posting a 3.70 ERA in 73 innings pitched.

Alexander has experience as an opener and can close the door in clutch situations. If Spotrac is giving him a market value of just over $2 million, the Rangers should pounce. It may not seem like a lot, but Alexander was making $1.1 million with Texas in 2026.

INF Nicky Lopez : 1 Year, $1.2 Million

Texas Rangers second baseman Nicky Lopez (33) throws the ball to first base. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nicky Lopez became very reliable in a Rangers uniform, hitting .276 in 96 games with Texas after a short stint with the Chicago Cubs to open the year. He's a versatile infielder who can slap the ball around, best suited for off-the-bench purposes.

Lopez made less than $1 million last season, so if the Rangers want to keep the infield depth, they wouldn't have to dig too deep into the pocketbook.

RHP Trevor Williams : 1 Year, $2.7 Million

Texas Rangers pitcher Trevor Williams (51) pitches at T-Mobile Park. Credit: Richard Dizon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The veteran joined the Rangers for seven games in 2026, posting a 3.86 ERA over that span. Williams offers depth, but nearing $3 million in salary might be too much at this stage of his career. If Williams finds a suitor to pay him that projected market value, Texas shouldn't combat it.