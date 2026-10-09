Why the Rangers Should Move On From This Pending Free Agent

The Texas Rangers were expected to perform better in 2026 after extensive offseason moves\, most notably adding Mackenzie Gore to the starting rotation. The pitching staff had its ups and downs, but the offense wasn't the best either.

Finishing second in the AL West behind the Houston Astros with an 80-82 record, the Rangers have to hold their heads high going into next season. With Texas needing to decide on contracts this offseason that complement the vision for 2027, perhaps this veteran shouldn't be a part of the long-term plan.

Why Rangers Should Part with Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson (3) gets ready to hit. Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Rangers signed Joc Pederson in the 2025 offseason, they were hoping for a power threat at the plate who could hit for a decent average. Unfortunately, Pederson's tenure with Texas hasn't gone the way the front office intended.

Pederson played in 96 games for the Rangers in 2025 and posted a -0.3 WAR, a .181 batting average and nine home runs. His lack of production came from injury, but even then, those numbers wouldn't cut it.

Thankfully for the veteran designated hitter, the Rangers gave him a player option in his original contract should he want to return for $18.5 million. After a down year, Pederson opted in to give it his best go, and to his credit, he did improve.

Finishing 2026 with 26 home runs, a .245 batting average and a 1.7 WAR, Pederson helped the offense round out; that is, when he was on the field. Pederson's season ended when he was placed on the injured list with a fracture in his left hand.

This offseason, the Rangers have a mutual option clause in Pederson's contract, once again for $18.5 million. In two seasons with the franchise, Pederson holds a 1.4 WAR and for a player whose made close to $20 million since 2025, Texas might need to decide to spend that money elsewhere.

The Rangers have a plethora of outfielders and players who can slide into the designated hitter role with some power; players who are less expensive than what Pederson would be. The veteran would land on his feet with another franchise easily; he just might not be worth the contract Texas signed him to in 2025 after a strong 2024 campaign with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Placing utility players like Ezequiel Duran or rookie Justin Foscue in Pederson's roles in 2027 would fill the needs just fine.