Biggest Need the Rangers Must Address Before the Trade Deadline

The Texas Rangers need help in several areas at the MLB trade deadline, but one area stands out even after taking three out of four from the Seattle Mariners.

It’s the bullpen. It’s always the bullpen. The Rangers need a couple of high-leverage arms to run alongside Jacob Latz and Jakob Junis.

The question is how do the Rangers go about getting it? As ESPN’s Buster Olney reported on Sunday, the Rangers are not looking to take on a lot of money at the trade deadline, even though there are nearly $40 million underneath the first tier of the competitive balance tax.

President of baseball operations Chris Young will have to go bargain hunting. He’s good at that. But he’ll do so at a time when most teams still haven’t decided on a trade deadline path and a potential for a lockout after the season means many teams aren’t willing to take on payroll, either.

Here are five potential options, all of which have value — and should come cheap.

Anthony Bender, Marlins

Miami Marlins pitcher Anthony Bender. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Marlins have lost their last 12 games, which is a franchise record, and is dragging down their chances of making the playoffs. That might force president of baseball operations Peter Bendix to sell off a few players at the deadline. If so, Bender is the type of player the Rangers want.

He's a right-hander who strikes out plenty of hitters, even though he doesn't have electric stuff. The medicals must check out. He had Tommy John surgery 3 years ago. But he's pitched a great this year from Miami and he may be a good fit late alongside Jakob Junis in late innings.

He is 1-1 with a 2.62 ERA in 35 games, with 41 strikeouts and 12 walks in 31 innings. The Rangers would be on the hook of the remainder of his $2.81 million deal and control his rights for one more year.

Drew Anderson, Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Drew Anderson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers must figure out what they’re doing first, and they may wait until the last day because they would rather not trade Tarik Skubal. The Rangers can’t cash that check, but they can acquire a reliever like Anderson.

He was in the KBO from 2022-25 and returned stateside. He is 4-4 with a 4.25 ERA in 37 games. But he has struck out 74 hitters in 59.1 innings, and that plays in a park like Globe Life Field. One thing to consider — he’s 32 years old and has a team option in 2027. The Rangers would be on the hook for the remainder of his $7 million contract. Is that too pricey for them?

Huascar Brazobán, Mets

New York Mets starting pitcher Huascar Brazoban. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The price on him is likely to go up the closer to the deadline because he’s having a quality season and averages 96 mph with his fastball. The Mets are in fire sale mode but there are going to give guys like him away, especially since there could be multiple suitors.

He doesn’t just strike out hitters. He also has a great ground ball rate and other traits that would play well at Globe Life Field. He’s versatile in the same vein of Tyler Alexander. He is 4-2 with a 2.70 ERA in 43 games, with 46 strikeouts and 22 walks in 50 innings. Texas would be on the hook for the remainder of his $1.05 million salary. He’s also under team control through 2029. He’s also 36 years old.

Camilo Doval, Yankees

New York Yankees relief pitcher Camilo Doval. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Doval has been hit or miss and right now he’s a miss. But he’s the type of arm that can turn things around with one appearance. The Yankees are trying to get rid of him after they took him in last year from the Giants after the right-hander had regained his 2023 All-Star form. He’s 3-1 with a 4.74 ERA in 42 games, with 38 strikeouts and 15 walks in 38 innings. He may need nothing more than a change of scenery.

Texas would have to deal with the remainder of his $6.1 million salary. He has a year of arbitration in 2027 and then is a free agent. The Rangers must weigh whether Doval can turn into something closer to the 2023 version of himself, which had a sub-3.00 ERA.

Brock Burke, Reds

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brock Burke. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rangers fans remember Burke, who was a key part of their 2022 bullpen but regressed later and punched his fist into a wall after a bad outing. Well, classic Burke is back in Cincinnati. He's among the league leaders and appearances and is 4-4 with a 2.66 ERA. He has 43 strikeouts and 29 walks in 50.2 innings. He’s a left-hander and the Rangers have several in the bullpen. They may not want another.

Burke is cheap. Texas would be on the hook for the remainder of his $2.33 million in salary and he’s a free agent after the season.