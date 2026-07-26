Rangers Quest to Add Bullpen Depth at Trade Deadline Has Tricky Complication

The Texas Rangers are known for putting together a bullpen on the cheap. They’ve done it each of the past four years with solid results.

This year’s group is headed up by a home-grown closer, Jacob Latz, several rookies who have performed well and free agents like Jakob Junis and Tyler Alexander who have become indispensable if Texas hopes to reach the playoffs.

To that end, bullpen remains a top priority for the Rangers at the Aug. 3 trade deadline, per ESPN’s Buster Olney. But there’s a catch.

The Rangers Trade Deadline Plan

Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per Olney, if the Rangers add talent, they don’t intend to take on much payroll. The only adjustment would be if the teams they’re trading with were to keep some of the salary as part of the deal. Think about the Max Scherzer trade in 2023 as a template for that.

Per Spotrac, the Rangers have a projected tax payroll of $207.7 million, leaving them with more than $36 million in space before they reach the first competitive balance tax threshold of $244 million. Texas has paid into the CBT each of the last three seasons, in part because of the deadline moves the Rangers have made. But president of baseball operations Chris Young had to trim payroll this offseason.

He’s done so and left enough room for the Rangers to add talent. But, if Olney’s reporting is accurate, money is still an issue for Texas.

That complicates additions. For instance, there are rumors that San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller could hit the market. By payroll, he’s cheap at $4 million. He has three more years of arbitration ahead of him. But the price to acquire him would be so high that it would hamstring the Rangers’ talent pipeline, perhaps for years.

Luke Weaver of the New York Mets is emerging as a top target for a team going nowhere. But money is the problem. He’s on a two-year, $22 million deal that ends next year. Texas would need the Mets to take some of that contract. Unlike three years ago, the Mets are less inclined to do so.

That leaves the Rangers trying to find fit in a barrel of cheap options. Baltimore right-hander Yennier Cano is making $1.6 million and isn’t a free agent until 2029. Texas could consider a reunion with All-Star closer Kirby Yates, who is only making $5 million with the Angels this year. Another former Rangers reliever, Brock Burke, is having a great year for Cincinnati and only making $2.33 million. Miami reliever Anthony Bender is at the same price point, making $2.71 million.

That’s the pool of players the Rangers appear to be playing in, per Olney. While it could change, Texas won’t be shopping at the top of the market. But with their track record at that position group, the Rangers don’t necessarily have to shop at the top of the market.