Rangers Being Held Back from Controlling AL West by This One Split

The Texas Rangers are off on Wednesday. They’ll resume their series with the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. They’re in need of a win — and not just because they lost the first two games of the series.

The Rangers (35-38) still have everything to play for when it comes to the AL West Division race. They’re within striking distance of the Seattle Mariners at the top of the division and they’re just outside the final AL Wild Card berth. With a little more than half of the season remaining, there is plenty of time for Texas to take control of the race.

But, if they weren’t underwater in this one split, the Rangers might already be in control. And if they can’t turn it around, Texas may have no way to claim the division for the first time in more than a decade.

The Split Killing the Rangers

Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson celebrates with third baseman Josh Jung. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

After losing to Minnesota on Tuesday the Rangers were three games under-.500 for the season. Perhaps more importantly, Texas is now 16-24 against teams with losing record this season.

That’s not great. But it’s even worse when one look at Texas’ record against teams with winning records — 19-14.

There’s an old adage that describes teams that can’t shake a .500 record — they play up to the teams with winning records and down to the teams with losing records. The Rangers are doing that plenty this season and the road ahead may not help.

Texas hosts San Diego this weekend and the Padres should be over .500 when they get to Texas. But, after that, the Rangers head on the road for seven games against two teams that are under .500. Texas will face the Miami Marlins, who have been hovering around .500 the past couple of weeks, followed by the Toronto Blue Jays for four games. The Blue Jays have under .500 most of the season and will likely still be there when the Rangers arrive.

The Rangers end that road trip at Cleveland, where the Guardians are well over .500 and the Rangers beat in two out of three games earlier this month. But, if this trend holds, then the final nine games before the All-Star break could be trouble.

Texas has a nine-game homestand to end the first half of the season, beginning on July 2 against the Detroit Tigers. After the Tigers, the Rangers host the Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros. All three teams are under .500 right now and should be under .500 when Texas hosts them.

Given how the Rangers are playing against teams with under-.500 records, that stretch could determine whether Texas is a buyer or a seller at the trade deadline.