What Latest MLB Top 100 Trade Rankings Say About Rangers at Deadline

The Texas Rangers fell out of first place in the American League West on Friday. But that doesn't mean they're not competing for a playoff berth.

The Houston Astros clobbered them, 11-2, in the first game of a three-game series. The Astros now lead the division by a half-game and are over .500 for the first time since early April. The Rangers did something similar more than a week ago.

It’s starting to look like a two-horse race to win the AL West. Rumors are flying that the Seattle Mariners may be willing to part with two starting pitchers. It may indicate the Mariners don’t feel they have the juice to complete down the stretch.

Texas clearly feels it does. Earlier this week they traded a low-level prospect for relief pitcher Chase Silseth and catcher Logan O’Hoppe. The Rangers could make more moves at the deadline.

But what's interesting is how the market looks at Texas. There is no better illustration of it than ESPN’s latest Top 100 trade deadline rankings.

How Trade Deadline Rankings Look at Rangers

Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

ESPN updated its Top 100 trade deadline rankings on Saturday. That's the list of the 100 players most likely to be traded by Monday's deadline. Naturally, Detroit left-handed starting pitcher Tarik Skubal was at the top of the list.

The list is informed by a variety of factors, including industry news gathered by ESPN staff. It's no different than other trade lists put together by other outlets. But what was interesting about this trade list was that among the Top 100 trade targets none were Rangers. Not a single Texas player was listed. Why is that?

First, the Rangers are perceived as buyers. They showed that earlier in the week. While Texas clearly doesn't intend to take on much payroll they're open to making more trades. Texas is trying to reinforce its bullpen and hopefully add one more right-handed bat. If Rangers Major League players aren't listed, it means ESPN believes the Rangers are likely to give up minor league talent.

Second, the Rangers’ most enticing deadline names cost money. Texas has nearly $100 million tied up in pitchers Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, shortstop Corey Seager and designated hitter Joc Pederson. With the potential for a lockout and a new financial system after a new collective bargaining agreement is reached, teams are loathe to take on more payroll. Pederson is the only one with an expiring deal. But the Rangers need his bat.

Third, president of baseball operations Chris Young is ultra-competitive. He wants to win the division. The players listed above are vital to that. The players around them are vital to that. Short of getting significant Major League talent in return, he is unlikely to deal anyone at the MLB level.

That's why the Rangers don't have anyone listed on ESPN's Top 100. They're in it to win it and they're not willing to give up anyone that can help them get the job done.