Three Players Texas Rangers Must Re-Sign Before Start of 2027 Season

Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young is trying to take the team in a new direction in 2027.

He wants a team that is younger, more versatile and able to do multiple things both at the plate and in the field. He also wants depth that can compete for Major League jobs, something he felt the Rangers didn't have enough of in 2026 and partially led to them missing the playoffs by one game in the American League West.

Some of the help Young is looking for will come from within. But some of it he'll have to sign. In this case, here are three Rangers free agents that he must bring back for the 2027 season.

Cal Quantrill

Take a bow Cal 🙇



Cal Quantrill tonight: 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K pic.twitter.com/a0dMVB29GI — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) August 19, 2026

The right-hander ended the season on the 60-day injured list with a right lat strain but by the time his season ended he had proven his value to the Rangers. Signed as an insurance policy in case either Kumar Rocker or Jacob Latz were unable to latch on to the fifth starter job, Quantrill was Texas' best starting pitcher after he moved into the rotation in June to replace the injured Jack Leiter.

He finished the season 9-5 with a 2.86 ERA in 32 games, with 81 strikeouts and 25 walks in 110 innings.

The veteran is going to cost Texas more than the $1 million it paid him in 2026 when they signed him to a minor league deal. But Young has placed an emphasis on building depth that can compete for starting jobs. If that's the goal, Quantrill fits the profile. It’s a risk because his career profile has been so up-and-down, but it’s worth the gamble.

Tyler Alexander

Tip of the cap to Tyler Alexander 👏



He becomes the first pitcher in @MLB HISTORY to record saves in back-to-back games and then start the next contest. #AllForTX pic.twitter.com/euRiEzI96r — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) June 29, 2026

The Rangers signed the left-hander, who went to Carroll High School in nearby Southlake and played college baseball at TCU, to a deal worth a little more than $1 million in the offseason. Aside from Quantrill, he might have had the best return on investment.

Alexander was able to fit into any role in the bullpen, from being an opener to being a middle reliever and even a closer. By season’s end he was 5-2 with a 3.70 ERA and four saves. He struck out 60, walked 23 and had a career-high 75 appearances.

The workload might scare the Rangers off. Texas has a habit of using relievers for a year and letting them go. But Alexander was able to pitch on consecutive days and able to fit into the multiple roles that Texas values. If there's a left-hander to bring back on a one-year deal, it's Alexander.

Nicky Lopez

Elvis and @JaredSandler talk Nicky Lopez' impact on the lineup since he joined the club: pic.twitter.com/4SM38rMWhg — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) July 8, 2026

Lopez helped rescue the Rangers’ middle infield issues when Corey Seager and Josh Smith both went down with injuries in May. He proved so valuable that Texas kept him around and he had his best offensive season since 2021 with a slash of .276/.328/.319. He made his home at the bottom of the lineup, helped consistently get it back to the top of the order and was a great reverse split matchup against left-handed pitching.

There's a good chance that Ezequiel Duran will be the starting second baseman for the Rangers in 2027. But Lopez can back up both middle infield positions, can play a little outfield and would come cheap on a one-year deal. He already does many things the Rangers value offensively and brings an above-average glove to any position he plays.