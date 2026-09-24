Rangers Set Lineup Behind Kumar Rocker for Home Finale Against Mets

The strange thing about the American League West playoff race is that every time it seems the Texas Rangers slide toward irrelevancy, the Houston Astros bail them out.

The Rangers (78-80) left Globe Life Field on Wednesday night after a 7-2 loss to the New York Mets thinking they were going to fall a game behind the Astros in the division. Houston was still playing out on the West Coast against Seattle. But after dropping three straight games at home, Texas appeared to have squandered everything they'd built last week.

But the Astros (78-80) lost, 6-5, to the Mariners in 10 innings. It had a couple of effects. First, every team in the American League West is under .500. Second, it kept the Rangers in the race a little bit longer.

Texas and Houston are still dead even and now there are only four games to play. Magic numbers are unnecessary. Both teams are three games out of the final wild card berth, so the pathway is clear. The American League West must have a division champion, and it will be one of these two teams.

All the Astros have to do is finish tied with the Rangers, and they'll go to the playoffs after a one-year absence. That's because Houston owns the season tiebreaker over Texas after winning the Silver Boot Series.

The Rangers must win one more game than the Astros down the stretch to win the division and make the playoffs. For instance, if Houston goes two and two the Rangers must go 3-1.

Rangers Lineup for Sept. 24, 2026

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2B Justin Foscue

SS Corey Seager (L)

3B Josh Jung

1B Jake Burger

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

LF Wyatt Langford

CF Ezequiel Duran

2B Nicky Lopez (L)

C Elias Diaz

DH Danny Jansen

New York Mets at Texas Rangers

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Thursday: 1:35 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Mets: SNY; Radio: Rangers: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270; Mets: Audacy Mets Radio WHSQ 880AM, Audacy App 92.3 HD2

Probable Pitchers

Thursday: Rangers RHP Kumar Rocker (5-11, 4.47) vs. Mets RHP Zac Thornton (5-5, 3.40)

Rocker may be the Rangers last stand to stay in the playoff race. The good news is he's been effective in his last two starts, even though he hasn't pitched five complete innings in either start. He's only allowed two earned runs in his last 8.1 innings with seven strikeouts and four walks. He may not pitch long on Thursday, but if he can be effective that's all that matters.