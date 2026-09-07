Why Ezequiel Duran is Solution to Rangers Winning Postseason Awards

Teams that play like the Texas Rangers have played in this season don't usually win postseason awards. But one player has a strong case.

Up until this season, Ezequiel Duran had been the definition of untapped potential. His 2024 and 2025 seasons were subpar and playing time was hard to come by. This season he's broken through several ways, to the point where he should be a strong candidate for two postseason awards whether the Rangers make the playoffs or not.

The only question is whether voters will pay attention to the player dubbed by his teammates as “The Solution?”

Ezequiel Duran’s Case for Two Major Awards

Texas Rangers shortstop Ezequiel Duran. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First, Duran should be a strong candidate for the American league's Silver Slugger award for a utility player. That award is given to the best hitter that regularly plays multiple positions in a season. Two years ago, former Rangers utility man Josh Smith won the award. Duran’s numbers are better than Smith’s numbers two years ago:

Duran in 2026: .277/.337/.457, 17 home runs, 78 RBI.

Smith in 2024: .258/.337/.394, 13 home runs, 62 RBI.

If the season ended on Monday, Duran would have career highs across the board, including in home runs, RBI, doubles (26), triples (4) and OPS (.794). It's not hyperbolic to say that Duran is having a breakthrough season. It's the truth.

It also came at the expense of Smith, who missed more than a month with two injuries and viral meningitis. Duran proved so capable of taking over Smith's utility role that the Rangers traded Smith to the Toronto Blue Jays at the deadline.

The other award is the AL Gold Glove for utility player, which rewards defenders who play multiple positions. Duran’s incredible season has seen him play 50 games at shortstop, 44 games at third base, 31 games at second base, 21 games in left field, 14 games in right field, 10 games in center field and three games at first base. Duran has already played more games in center field and right field than he had in previous seasons combined.

He's consistently good defensively no matter where he plays. The only position he's played with a fielding percentage below .980 is third base, where his fielding percentage is .966. He's made five errors across all positions this season. Per Fangraphs, he has a combined 18 outs above average at all positions and doesn’t have a negative OAA at any of the seven positions he’s played.

His overall value might best be displayed by his fWAR, or his wins above replacement as calculated by Fangraphs. Among non-pitchers his 5.1 fWAR is fifth behind Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (9.6), Kansas City Royals shortstop (6.5), Houston designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (6.0) and Cincinnati shortstop Elly De La Cruz (5.2).

Those players all play the same position every day. Duran plays a different position nearly every day. Based on his body of work and his versatility, there's no reason Duran shouldn't be at minimum a finalist for both awards and claim at least one when they're handed out in November. Finally given the opportunity, he's earned it.