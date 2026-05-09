What Rangers April Minor League Players of Month Mean to Franchise’s Future

The Texas Rangers’ four full-season minor league affiliates have played more than a month’s worth of games, enough to know who’s playing great baseball.

On Friday, the Rangers announced their minor league players of the month for April via release. Here is what those selections mean to the future of the organization and the future of those players.

Player of the Month: 1B Arturo Disla

481 FEET 🤯



.@Spartanburgers_ slugger Arturo Disla smacked his 6th homer of the season yesterday 💪 pic.twitter.com/7R8h2emiOO — Rangers Player Development (@TEXPlayerDev) May 8, 2026

Disla had an exceptional month at High-A Hub City. He slashed .372/.474/.654 with a 1.128 OPS with five home runs, seven doubles and 19 RBI in 22 games. In the South Atlantic League, he ended the month ranked in the Top 10 in batting average (2nd, .372), on-base percentage (2nd, .474), hits (T2nd, 29), OPS (4th, 1.128), slugging percentage (5th, .654), total bases (5th, 51), doubles (T5th, 7), RBI (T6th, 19), and extra-base hits (T6th, 12).

What it Means? The Rangers could have a first baseman of the future on their hands. They traded that potential player in Abimelec Ortiz in the MacKenzie Gore trade. So the race is on to fill the void. Disla is a “deep cut” prospect. He wasn’t even drafted out of Wayland Baptist in 2023 and needed a long leash to develop. His exceptional April may allow him to move faster through the system.

With Jake Burger’s struggles, Texas may need a back-up plan in the next year or two.

Starting Pitcher of the Month: LHP Dalton Pence

1 hit, 8 K over 5.1 scoreless innings for Dalton Pence on Friday 🔥



The @Spartanburgers_ lefty has a 1.80 ERA and 15 K through his first two starts of the season. pic.twitter.com/fpWPZEhMyW — Rangers Player Development (@TEXPlayerDev) April 13, 2026

Pence was also at Hub City. He went 0-1 with a 3.10 ERA in four starts with a 0.787 WHIP He walked two and struck out 25 to post an average of 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings and 12.50 strikeouts per walk. He ranked among the SAL’s leaders in WHIP (2nd, 0.787), opponent batting average (4th, .187), ERA (5th, 3.10), and strikeouts (T9th, 25).

What it Means? The Rangers were intrigued enough with their No. 12 prospect per MLB Pipeline to invite him to Major League spring training as a non-roster invitee. He impressed the coaching staff, and he’s carried that into the regular season.

Texas traded several left-handed pitching prospects at last year’s deadline and doesn’t have those players acquired to show for it. That means that part of the pipeline is thin, and Texas hopes that Pence can develop quickly enough to be a factor as early as late 2027. If he maintains the strikeout and walk rates, he’ll get at Double-A Frisco soon.

Defender of the Month: INF Frainyer Chavez

Frainyer Chavez puts the Riders in front 💪



T3 | FRI 2, NWA 1 pic.twitter.com/ZFD7uBYfxk — Frisco RoughRiders (@RidersBaseball) May 8, 2026

Chavez started at every infield position for Double-A Frisco last month — third base (13), second base (5), shortstop (4), and first base (4). He finished with a .982 fielding percentage and was charged with two errors in 114 total chances. He has yet to be charged with an error in May. At the plate he slashed .267/.376/.467 with five home runs and 16 RBI.

What it Means? The Rangers have a new utility candidate who is playing with a sense of urgency. Chavez is 26 years old and was originally drafted in the 22nd round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Little Elm, Texas. His development has been on an extremely slow burn. He’s played a handful of games at Triple-A Round Rock but has never stuck. If he wants his shot, the next step is to get the promotion and make it stick. Texas values versatility and Chavez is taking advantage.

Reliever of the Month: LHP Michael Trausch

The former Central Arizona College start was Texas’ 15th round pick in the 2023 MLB draft. He probably won’t be at Class-A Hickory much longer because the 22-year-old is in his third pro season and is finally making progress. The reliever went 1-0 and threw 15 scoreless innings in seven games as he struck out 21 and walked seven. Batters hit just .044 against him and he averaged 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

What It Means? Add him to the hopper of young relievers the Rangers are trying to develop. The franchise hasn’t had much success with that in recent years, which means they’ve had to lean into the free agent and trade market. Not that Texas hasn’t done a good job there. It has. But developing more arms would allow them to control costs and better position the Major League staff for long-term growth instead of one-year solutions.