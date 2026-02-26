Which Texas Rangers Prospects Are Real Depth vs Marketing Names

The Texas Rangers, like every MLB team, have several of their top prospects at Major League spring training. But they’re not all created equal.

Some of them have real possibilities for 2026, whether it be crashing the opening day roster or being on stand-by in the minor leagues to be called up sometime this year. The Rangers are taking the approach that every player will matter at some point this season. But some prospects matter more than others.

Here are five highly respected prospects in spring training and whether they are real depth or marketing names, which doesn’t mean they won’t be real depth in the future. But those are the players that create buzz but aren’t quite ready to push for a big league job.

Sebastian Walcott: Real Depth, But…

American League Future infielder Sebastian Walcott. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Walcott is out for several months after he had internal brace surgery on his right elbow earlier this week, performed by Rangers team surgeon Dr. Keith Meister.

Before the injury, the Rangers weren't going to push him to win a Major League job, but he was certainly in position to be real depth sometime in 2026. He was expected to begin the season at Triple-A Round Rock. Now, the hope is that he can start a hitting program sometime in August and get some at bats before the end of the season. But those at bats will likely come at the minor league level.

So, Walcott is real depth, even though there is little to no chance he'll play for the Rangers this season.

Jose Corniell: Real Depth

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jose Corniell. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Corniell made his Major League debut last season, pitching in the last series of the season as a reliever. He’s in camp and while he’s been quiet, he can contribute in the Majors sometime in 2026. He had Tommy John surgery in 2024 and returned from rehab last season to post a sub-2.00 ERA in the minor leagues. He hasn’t yet pitched in spring training, but he’s thrown plenty of bullpens as he prepares for his opportunity.

Carter Baumler: Real Depth

He is the Rangers’ No. 14 prospect per Baseball America (subscription required) and he was acquired in a trade after he was selected in the Rule 5 Draft. The Rangers need him to make the 26-man roster, or he must be put on waivers for other teams to claim or be returned to his former team if he clears.

Some Rule 5 draft picks don’t work out. Baumler has potential to be real depth for this team. He’s pitched two scoreless innings in spring training and he’s earning praise from coaches for how he’s filling the zone with fastballs with good movement.

Dalton Pence: Marketing Name

Dalton Pence is in camp on a non-roster invitation, which is curious considering he’s only pitched in pro baseball for one year and hasn’t pitched above High-A. He was the Rangers’ 11th round pick in 2024, and he went 4-4 with a 2.73 ERA last season. He struck out 103 and walked 27 in 82.1 innings.

The Rangers love his development but it’s clear that he’s there to get some experience, some exposure to Major League coaching and then head back to minor league camp. Pence hasn’t pitched in a spring training game yet. He should start at Double-A Frisco and could be a name to watch in 2027.

Cameron Cauley: Real Depth

Texas Rangers infielder Cameron Cauley. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

There is temptation to consider Cauley a marketing name considering he’s been in the Rangers’ organization for five seasons, and he hasn’t yet played at Triple-A. But he had a great season at Frisco, as he slashed .253/.325/.448 with 15 home runs and 51 RBI. He did that in 113 games. He’s seen time in several spring training games already and has hit .308 in 13 at-bats. More importantly, he has a .404 lifetime batting average in spring training with the Rangers.

He can hit. He can field. He has great speed. While he hasn’t played at Round Rock yet, at some point this season the Rangers might need him.