Why Rangers Are Seriously Exploring Jack Leiter Move to Bullpen

The clock is ticking for the Texas Rangers. They lead the American League West, and they need pitching reinforcements. It doesn't matter to them how they get them.

That means Jack Leiter could be seen as a reliever for the rest of the season. In fact, the Rangers are designing his next rehab game around the idea that he'll come out of the bullpen.

Per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required), Leiter will pitch his next rehab game on Thursday. Unlike his first two rehab games, he'll be coming out of the bullpen. In addition, the Rangers are keeping him on a strict schedule. He’s expected to only pitch two innings.

This comes off his last rehab game, one that Rangers manager Skip Schumacher described to reporters as “grindy,” last weekend.

There are two reasons for the move, even as Schumaker cautions that the idea of moving Leiter to the bullpen is “50-50.”

Why Jack Leiter May Be Heading to Bullpen

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jack Leiter. Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first is simple. It's wrapped up in how lighter pitched between his first rehab game and his second rehab game. He was sharp in that first rehab game for Triple-A Round Rock as he pitched 2.2 innings and gave up one hit. Statcast showed that he touched 100 mph on his fastball in an outing in which he threw 48 pitches.

Something changed in the second rehab game with Double-A Frisco. Remember the “grindy” comment? Leiter pitched three innings and threw 58 pitches as he gave up three hits and five runs (four of which were earned). He also struck out five and walked two, plus allowed a home run.

While he hit 100 mph on the radar gun again, Schumaker told Grant and other reporters that there was a dip in velocity and his stuff after the second inning. It may indicate that Leiter is having trouble building up to a starter’s workload.

That brings up the second factor. Tuesday's game with the Chicago White Sox marked the beginning of the final 30 games of the season for the Rangers. They own a one-half game lead in the American League West over the Houston Astros and every victory counts. Leiter is running out of runway to work his way up to a starter's workload and help the rotation.

With the emergence of Cody Bradford and Cal Quantrill as quality starting options, the Rangers may not have the need to push Leiter into a starting role right now. Plus, minor league affiliates will start shutting down in two weeks. He’ll have fewer places to throw.

It’s not a done deal yet. The Rangers need to see how Leiter handles it first. Some starters can’t handle a relief role. It took Jordan Montgomery three MLB relief outings this season to put up zeroes on the scoreboard. But with a playoff chase on, a new role for Leiter in the short term is on the table.