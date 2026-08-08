Jack Leiter Ramps Up Live Pitching in Attempt to Return to Rangers Rotation

ARLINGTON — As live batting practices go, this was progress for Texas Rangers starter Jack Leiter. He threw 33 pitches, the equivalent of two innings. He participated in pitchers fielding practice and pitched in specialized situations designed to simulate game action.

It was an effort to gauge his progress since his last live batting practice as Texas hopes to get him back from ankle surgery sometime soon.

Rangers manager Skip Schumacher would not discuss what was next for Leiter, as he wants to see how the right-hander comes back and recovers on Sunday.

But if you ask Leiter, he's ready for the next step — an injury rehab assignment at an affiliate.

“I think [it’s the next step],” Leiter said in front of his locker in the Rangers’ clubhouse. “We obviously haven’t discussed that yet. Today was kind of all we were focused on.”

Jack Leiter’s Recovery Continues

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jack Leiter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schumaker liked everything he saw on Saturday, including Leiter’s pitch velocity and consistent off-speed pitches. But he hesitated when asked about the next step.

“We’ll find out how he feels tomorrow,” Schumaker said.

Day-after recovery is a key benchmark when determining what’s next for any player. Leiter said he’s no longer deal with pain in his ankle, which required surgery to remove an extra bone. He said he’s dealing with the normal stiffness and soreness he would experience there after pitching.

That’s a good sign. But, given the Rangers are closing on crunch time, Schumaker doesn’t want a set-back. He’s also looking for different things during live sessions because Leiter’s injury was to his lower body and not his arm. It was his ankle that was forcing him to compensate his delivery before the surgery and Schumaker doesn’t want that again.

“We still haven’t done the bunts, you know all that stuff to make sure he can stop, start and go touch the bag [first base],” Schumaker said. “But the mechanics, just making sure he’s not overcompensating for something, is kind of what we’re looking for.”

The returns of left-handers Cody Bradford and Jordan Montgomery mean Texas doesn’t have to rush Leiter back. For the first time in a month, the rotation doesn’t feel stretched thin. Texas is in a stretch of 10 games in 10 days, including a road trip out west. Even if Leiter were to start a rehab assignment next week, he would probably need at least two starts to be in line for a return.

Letier gets the patience. But he’s eager to get back. He felt some freedom when he threw on Saturday.

“That’s kind of the biggest hurdle in any kind of injury is getting back to just free flowing, just thinking about the game and not think about what you’re rehabbing,” Leiter said. “I think we’re definitely making progress.”