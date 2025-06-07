Rangers Super Utility Star Could Be Blocked From All-Star Game by Teammates
The Texas Rangers have been one of the most disappointing teams in baseball during the 2025 MLB regular season.
Entering their series with the Washington Nationals on Friday, they are 29-34, in fourth place in the American League West behind the Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels.
No one predicted the Rangers to be that far down in the standings at any point this season. But their offensive production has been underwhelming, leading to a lot of frustrating losses behind what has been a lights-out pitching staff.
Despite their lack of success, Texas has several players who are worthy of consideration for the AL All-Star Team based on their excellent production.
One of them is super utility player Josh Smith, who, for the second year in a row, has been one of the team’s most consistent producers.
Has Josh Smith Done Enough To Represent Rangers in All-Star Game?
He has already logged innings at third base, shortstop, first base, second base, center field, left field and right field. Overall, he handles himself regardless of where manager Bruce Bochy needs him any given day.
At the plate, he is providing the team solid production again with a .266/.333/.397 slash line with five home runs, seven doubles, one triple, 16 RBI and eight stolen bases.
Given how poorly the Rangers have performed as a team, it would be a surprise if they had too many players make the AL All-Star Team this year.
Unfortunately, that could ultimately be what keeps Smith out of the game, as several of his teammates have just as strong, if not stronger cases, to be on the squad.
“The biggest impediments to Smith’s case this year? Nathan Eovaldi, Tyler Mahle, Jacob deGrom and Langford, all of whom would seem more likely to get the nod,” wrote Levi Weaver of The Athletic (subscription required).
Even with the positive impact the utility man has provided, his 1.4 bWAR is second best amongst posiitonal players on the team behind only Wyatt Langford, it is hard to see him being selected over any of the starting pitchers.
Eovaldi, Mahle and deGrom have all been lights out, with all three capable of staking a strong claim to being AL Cy Young Award candidates. Mahle could become the most sought-after starting pitcher on the trade market if things continue going south.
Smith has played well, but doesn’t quite have the production to be in line for a selection over that pitching trio. Even taking him over Langford would be a hard sell for most voters, but that shouldn’t discount how well he has played.