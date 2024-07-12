Texas Rangers Land Stanford Power-Hitting Catcher In Latest ESPN MLB Mock Draft
The Texas Rangers will have to wait late into Sunday evening before officially being on the clock in the 2024 MLB Draft.
That's actually a positive since pick No. 30 usually means the team is fresh off a World Series title.
Texas will have a new top prospect in its system in less than three days after securing talent in the upcoming draft at pick No. 30. Sure, the Rangers won't be landing fourth-overall pick-level Wyatt Langford talent, but they still could find a cornerstone option for the long haul.
ESPN revealed their latest mock draft on Friday morning and predicted the Rangers would select Stanford catcher Malcolm Moore.
This has been considered Moore's floor for a while, and in this scenario, he lands here. Johnson is a leading option here and will go soon after this pick if Texas doesn't take him. [Tyson] Lewis is another rumored name for this pick, while Jared Thomas and [Caleb] Bonemer also get some interest in the late 20s and into the 30s.- ESPN's Kiley McDaniel
Moore's final season in Palo Alto wasn't up to the hype many envisioned. The Cardinal junior slashed .255/.414/.553 with 16 home runs and 36 RBI in 54 games. His walk ratio improved, as did his strikeout rate. And while he's been average defensively, Moore's ability to call games was evident over the previous two seasons.
The Atheltic's Keith Law described Moore as a "bat-first catcher." A move to first base in the minors is an option for the 20-year-old, especially if Texas isn't content with Nathaniel Lowe long-term.
ESPN isn't the only publication believing Moore could be headed to Arlington. Bleacher Report also had Texas selecting the right-handed power hitter.