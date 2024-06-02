Texas Rangers Pull Off Something Against Miami Marlins They Hadn't Done Since 2016
The Texas Rangers won consecutive series for the first time since May 8 with another shutout against the Miami Marlins 6-0 Sunday afternoon at loanDepot Park.
It's the first consecutive shutouts for the Rangers since they blanked the Oakland Athletics on Sept. 23-24, 2016.
Andrew Heaney (2-6) earned his second win after striking out seven in six scoreless innings. He held the Marlins to four hits. Jacob Latz, David Robertson and Grant Anderson each pitched a scoreless inning of relief to close it out.
Adolis García drove in two runs on two hits, including a sixth-inning homer that gave Texas a 4-0 lead. The Rangers opened the day with four consecutive singles from Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Robbie Grossman, and Garcia for a three-run first inning.
"[Heaney] had good stuff. Three quality pitches going for him today," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told Bally Sports Southwest. "The first game here was ugly. That was one of our worst games. But we bounced back, and to play this kind of baseball shows who they are."
Three thoughts from Sunday's game:
1. Corey Seager Streaking
Corey Seager has hit safely in 15 consecutive games and reached base in 25 consecutive games, both team highs. Seager last had a 15-game hit streak in Aug. 2017. He's one game shy of his longest streak of reaching base, which he did last summer.
2. Good Memories For Heaney
Andrew Heaney made his Major League debut at loanDepot Park with the Marlins on June 19, 2014. He held the Mets to a run on four hits and a walk, with three strikeouts over six innings.
It was eerily similar to his line on Sunday when he held the Marlins scoreless on four hits over six innings.
"That's the best I've felt in a long time," Heaney told Bally Sports Southwest. "Just mechanically, I felt like everything was coming out of the same slot, and everything was direct and towards the plate. It felt enjoyable to pitch."
3. Up Next
Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (2-2, 2.84) faces left-hander Tarik Skubal (7-1, 2.01) as the Rangers open a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at 7:05 p.m. Monday at Globe Life Field.
