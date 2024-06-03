Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers: Preview, How To Watch, Listen, Stream, Matchups
The Texas Rangers are on a hot streak as they return to Arlington to begin a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Monday at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers (29-30) have won five of their past six games, dating back to their final game in Minneapolis against the Minnesota Twins. They swept Arizona at home and won two of three in Miami over the weekend.
Texas authored back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 2016. Andrew Heaney won his second consecutive appearance and put together his best start of the season on Sunday.
Other offensive pieces are starting to join shortstop Corey Seager, who has been red-hot for the past two weeks. Adolis García had a home run and an RBI single on Sunday to snap a 0 for 19 streak, part of a May in which he batted .165.
Texas will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi on Monday for his second start since returning from the 15-day injured list. But, the rest of the Rangers’ rotation, for now, is TBA.
The Rangers won three of four against the Tigers (29-30) in April at Comerica Park.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
How to Watch, Listen to Rangers vs. Tigers
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
Monday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (2-2, 2.84)
Detroit Tigers: LHP Tarik Skubal (7-1, 2.01)
Tuesday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: TBA
Detroit Tigers: RHP Jack Flaherty (2-4, 3.46)
Wednesday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: TBA
Detroit Tigers: RHP Kenta Maeda (2-2, 6.25)
Remaining Homestand
June 7-9: vs. San Francisco Giants
