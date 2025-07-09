My Two Cents: Terrific News That 22-Year-Old Junior Caminero is An All-Star
DETROIT, Mich. — Tampa Bay third baseman Junior Caminero had a birthday on Saturday. He turned 22 years old.
But the presents just keep on coming.
Caminero was named to the American League All-Star team Tuesday night, replacing Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman, who's been out with a quad strain since May 23. He was hoping to return by now, but still needs more time on the injured list.
That opened the door for Caminero, who's certainly put up the numbers to be an All-Star in the first half. In his first full season in the big leagues, the Dominican Republic native has 21 homers and 57 RBIS
Caminero said Rays manager Kevin Cash pulled him aside in the dugout in the sixth inning and told him the good news, but he kept his mind on the game. In the postgame locker room, Cash told the team about the selection, and his teammates gave him a big cheer.
"It's tremendous. I thank God for the opportunity and I'm glad that all the hard work I've been putting in has paid off,'' Caminero said Tuesday night in the Rays' clubhouse. "It's emotional. I'm very emotional knowing that I'm going to be there with my teammates andf representing Tampa Bay. It's a good emotion.''
Caminero is the third Rays infielder to be named to the AL team, joining first baseman Jonathan Aranda and second baseman Brandon Lowe. It's Aranda's first appearance as well, and the second for Lowe.
Caminero is excited that they all get to share the national spotlight together. The game is Tuesday night at Truist Park in Atlanta.
"It's trememdous,'' Caminero said of being able to play in his first All-Star game with his infield mates. "They're both very good superstars and it will be an honor to share the field with them and put on a show for the fans.
There's also a chance that Caminero, who hits rockets with some of the high exit velocity in the game, will be part of Monday night's Home Run Derby too. He ''didn't have an answer for that'' on Tuesday night, but news of that appointment could come any day now, too.
Caminero's teammates were thrilled for him. They've felt like he's put up the numbers all year to be in Atlanta. They had to wait a few days, but they're glad he's in now.
"It's very exciting, and he's very deserving,'' Tampa Bay pitcher Ryan Pepiot said of his third baseman. "I'm really happy for him. He's 22 years old and going to the All-Star Game. That's pretty cool.
"I was in A ball or college (at Butler Univeristy in Indianapolis) when I was 22 years old. To be an All-Star at 22 is pretty special. We were hoping he was going to get it the other day, but any way he gets in, I'm super excited for him. To have three guys going is really cool.''
If all goes well, this will be the first of many All-Star trips for Caminero, who's got superstar written all over him. He's quickly becoming the face of the franchise with his home run swing and standout defense at third base as well.
It was no coincidence that when Caminero's bat got hot, so did the Rays' offense. On May 20, they were 21-26, five games under .500. In the last nine games of May, he hit 16-for-37 — a whopping .432 batting average with five homers, seven doubles and 17 RBIs.
In June, he hit eight more homers with 16 RBIs, and has been a staple in the middle of the Rays' order.
It's great to see three Rays in the big game, which is usually the most-watched baseball game of the summer. The Rays play in relative anonymity on the national stage, so giving America the chance to get to know Caminero, Aranda and Lowe is a huge deal.
He had a big smile on his face in the clubhouse, but you could tell he was very emotional about it, too. He dreamed of a moment like this a lot of days as a little kid in the Dominican Republic.
Those dreams? They're a reality now. And that's a wonderful thing.
Related Rays stories
- FILLING THE ZONE: Tampa Bay pitchers have had success getting hitters out through the years by throwing their best stuff over the plate. It's called ''filling the zone,'' and it works. But it also takes a lot of preparation and execution, and the Rays do it well. Here is Tom Brew's lengthy takeout. CLICK HERE
- BULLPEN FALTERS AGAIN (Tuesday): Struggling Tampa Bay reliever Edwin Uceta gave up a two-run homer to Colt Keith in the seventh inning, and that was the different in Detroit's 4-2 win on Tuesday at Comerica Park. CLICK HERE
- TIGERS BEAT RAYS (Monday): Shane Baz was mostly good on Monday night, but it wasn't good enough against the league-leading Detroit Tigers. Baz gave up three runs in six innings, but Tampa Bay only had five hits all night in a 5-1 loss in the series opener at Comerica Park. CLICK HERE
- GOOD INJURY NEWS: Tampa Bay infielders Brandon Lowe, Ha-Seong Kim and Jose Caballero are all banged up at the same time, but the injury updates on all three were encouraging Monday. Lowe and Kim aren't starting Monday, but there are no plans to go on the injured list. CLICK HERE
- ARANDA, LOWE NAMED ALL STARS: Tampa Bay first baseman Jonathan Aranda and second baseman Brandon Lowe were voted onto the American League All-Star team by the players on Sunday. They are the only two Rays who are headed to Atlanta for the July 15 showcase. CLICK HERE
- RAYS BRING UP BOYLE: Joe Boyle has a 1.85 earned run average at Triple-A Durham, and in his one start with the Tampa Bay Rays in April, he p[itched five no-hit innings against Atlanta. The Rays recalled the 25-year-old right-hander on Sunday, and he joined the team in Minnesota. CLICK HERE