Gameday Preview (Monday): Rays See Orioles For First Time, Face Familiar Foe in Zach Eflin
TAMPA, Fla. — It's mid-June, but the Tampa Bay Rays are finally getting around to seeing the Baltimore Orioles this season. They open a four-game series on Monday night at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, and they'll see a familar face on the mound — former teammate Zach Eflin.
Eflin, a 31-year-old right-hander from Orlando, spent all of 2023 and parts of 2024 with the Rays, posting a 21-15 record before being traded to the Orioles in July. He'll face Ryan Pepiot, who's been very good lately, too.
The Rays are the hottest team in baseball, going 18-6 since May 20. The Orioles — picked by many to win the American League East — got off to a brutal start, costing manager Brandon Hyde his job after a 16-34 start. They've gone 14-6 since, and have played much better under interim manager Tony Mansolino.
Here's how to watch Monday night's game:
How to watch Orioles-Rays
- When: Monday, June 16 at 7:35 p.m. ET
- When: Monday, June 16 at 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, Fla.
- TV: FanDuel Sports Sun
- Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM/620 AM, WQBN 106.7/1300 AM (Spanish)
- Betting information: The Rays are favored on the money line at HardRockBet.com at minus-115, and the Orioles' money line odds are plus-105. On the run line, you can bet the Orioles minus-1.5 at plus-140 odds, and the Rays plus-1.5 runs at minus-185 odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs.
Here are the starting lineups for both teams:
Rays batting order
- Josh Lowe RF
- Brandon Lowe 2B
- Yandy Diaz DH
- Jonathan Aranda 1B
- Junior Caminero 3B
- Jake Mangum CF
- Jose Caballero SS
- Danny Jansen C
- Christopher Morel LF
Orioles batting order
- Jackson Holliday 2B
- Adley Rutschman C
- Gunnar Henderson SS
- Jordan Westburg DH
- Ryan O'Hearn 1B
- Ramon Urias 3B
- Cedric Mullins CF
- Colton Cowser LF
- Dylan Carlson RF
Pitching matchup
- RYAN PEPIOT, Tampa Bay Rays: Ryan Pepiot is 3-6 with a 3.31 earned run average, ... The Indianapolis native had a 2.25 ERA in six starts in May, but got only one win because of poor run support. ... He's had a quality start in six or his last seven starts. After consecutive scoreless outings on May 25 and May 30, he gave up two runs against Texas in a no-decision, and then gave up three runs in Boston last Tuesday, losing 3-1. ... Pepiot has allowed 13 home runs this season. ... Left-handers are hitting just .171 against him this season, and are just .141 in this last hot stretch over seven starts.
- ZACH EFLIN, Baltimore Orioles: Zach Eflin is 6-2 with a 4.08 ERA, and the crafty right-hander has a six-pitch mix where he uses them all between 13 and 21 percent of the time. ... Eflin beat the Detroit Tigers — the team with the best record in baseball — in his last start, allowing just one run and five hits in 6 2/3 innings in the 10-1 win on June 11. ... When Eflin pitched for the Rays, they loved his consistency. It's been the same in Baltimore. From his arrival on July 24, 2024 to May 11, 2025, he went 14 straight starts with allowing three runs or less. He had an 8-3 record and 2.79 ERA during that stretch. ... Eflin has only walked seven batters in 53 innings, the fourth-lowest mark in the majors.
Newsy Rays nuggets
- DAILY FANTASY WATCH: The Rays' Ryan Pepiot has struggled to get Ryan O'Hearn out. The Baltimore first baseman is 3-for-6 against him. Shortstop Gunnar Henderson is 2-for-6. For the Rays, Yandy Diaz and Christopher Morel both have a career home run against Zach Eflin.
- BATTLE OF BULLPENS? The Eflin vs. Pepiot matchup is a good one, but both bullpens have been very good lately, too, which is a big reason for the winning streaks for both teams. Baltimore's bullpen has posted a 1.91 ERA since May 24. The Rays bullpen has a scoreless streak of 16 2/3 innings going right now. Their 3.05 ERA this season is best in the AL, and third-best in all of baseball.