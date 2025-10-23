Can This Rays Rookie Continue To Provide A Spark In The 2026 Season?
The Tampa Bay Rays have now missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, last making the postseason in 2023, where they were eliminated in the American League Wild Card Series by the Texas Rangers.
A key addition to the roster was rookie outfielder Chandler Simpson, and his impact on the team was seen in each and every game.
Simpson recorded 122 hits with a .295 batting average, and he emerged as one of the best rookies in the American League.
What Rays Fans Can Expect From Simpson Going Forward
The Rays organization knows exactly what Simpson brings to the table each and every game. First, he is an elite lead-off batter who finds a way to put the ball in play, limits strikeouts and he gets on base.
In his 109 games played in 2025, Simpson had a .326 on-base percentage. He drew 20 walks, while only striking out 43 times. His 11.5% whiff rate and 9.8% strikeout rate are both in the 98th percentile of major league hitters and show why he is such a tough out.
Simpson is also known for his speed, and he is referred to as the “fastest man in baseball.” His sprint speed is in the 99th percentile in the MLB, and he showed it by swiping 44 bags this season, which led the team.
If he were to play all 162 games, Simpson would be on pace to swipe 66 bags, which would make him one of the best base stealers in all of baseball. Should he stay healthy, a .300 average and 60-stolen base season is very possible for the young star.
What Simpson Needs To Improve
While Simpson brought a whole lot of positives with him when he was called up from the Durham Bulls, he also has some big areas of improvement before he can become elite.
His barrel percentage, hard-hit percentage and average exit velocity all ranked in the one percentile, leaving a lot to be desired in those areas.
Simpson also has had a tough time switching from the infield to the outfield. Despite his blazing speed, he ranks in the 13th percentile in range because of his late jumps on fly balls. Arm strength is not his strong suit, possessing a way below-average arm to be playing in the outfield.
Overall, Simpson brings a lot more good than bad to the Tampa Bay organization, and adjustments can be made in the offseason. The speedster should pick up right where he left off to start the 2026 season and continue to be one of the most exciting young talents in all of baseball.