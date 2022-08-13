Former Rays OF Brett Phillips Has Happy Homecoming, Even Dressed in Orange

Popular former Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips was back at Tropicana Field on Friday, but this time as a part of the Baltimore Orioles. He cherished his time with his hometown Rays, but he's also very excited now to be a part of the up-and-coming Orioles franchise.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brett Phillips used to wear a lot of orange back during his days at Seminole High School, so when the former Tampa Bay Rays outfielder popped out of the visiting dugout at Tropicana Field on Friday decked out in orange Baltimore Orioles gear, it wasn't too weird,

Well, maybe just a little.

Phillips, the local hero who played parts of three seasons with the Rays and became a huge fan favorite in St. Petersburg, was designated for assignment just prior to the trade deadline once Tampa Bay picked up center fielder Jose Siri from Houston. The next day, Aug. 2, he was traded to Baltimore for cash considerations.

Just 10 days later, the Orioles were back at the Trop for their final series of the year with the Rays. It was a quick — and very happy — homecoming for Phillips, who was honored with a ''thank you'' video in the third inning and got a standing ovation several times.

Brett Phillips waves to the Tropicana Field crowd after watching a ''thank you'' video that the Rays played during the third inning. (USA TODAY Sports)

He brought out the lineup card before the game, signed a bunch of autographs just like he used to, and entered the game in the bottom of the sixth as a defensive replacement. He also wound up batting twice. He struck out in the seventh inning and flied out to the warning track in right field in the ninth off of Rays infielder Yu Chang, who was doing the blowout mound duty that used the be Phillips' job.

Phillips also met with the Tampa Bay media prior to the game, and talked for eight minutes. He was thankful and appreciative of the Rays for handling his departure the way they did and, of course, had a lot of great things to say about the Rays fans who have adored him so much during his time in St. Pete.

Here's the highlights of the interview:

"It's a little bittersweet (being back). I want to thank the fans, and now I'm off to bigger and better things. I want to thank the Rays front office, because I think they did right by me because I've had some of my best games in Camden Yards.''

'I'm very excited to be home.''

"When I left, I got a lot of texts and calls from the players and coaches. It's only been a week and a half, but it's nice to see them. I'm a Baltimore Oriole now and I want to help them with a World Series.''

"I parked in the same lot today, because I had some stuff that I had to bring back. I am glad I was traded to a team that has the same opportunity (to make the playoffs) as I did over there with the Rays.''

"This team has a lot of energy, I sensed that right away. I'm very excited to be here, and be a part of this group. You look at their pitching, and the back end of their bullpen is unbelievable. Their pitching is very good.''

"It's still my hometown, and my appreciation for the fans will always be there. I'll be signing autographs for sure.''

"I heard the Rays were doing that (welcome back video) and I think that's super cool. ''

"I won't lie, when I got traded there were some tears. But I'm off to bigger and better and there's no resentment or anything like that, just all excitement and appreciation.

"Getting DFA'd and not knowing what was going to happen, it didn't matter. Chloe and I, we had customized a glove together. Wilson was gracious enough to let her customize her own glove and I had it She had been in and out of the hospital for a couple of months and I hadn't gotten it to her. I definitely had to make that a priority to go see Chloe''

"I'm so blessed that I get to play major-league baseball. It's not my hometown-team, but it's still major-league baseball and I'm excited to be part of this Baltimore Orioles team that's fighting to make the playoffs. It's a blessing and a half.''

