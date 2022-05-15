Just For Starters: Breaking Down Jeffrey Springs' Outstanding Start vs. Toronto on Sunday
Jeffrey Springs was terrific in his second start of the season on Sunday, pitching 4 2/3 scoreless innings for Tampa Bay against the Toronto Blue Jays. Here's our daily ''Just For Starters'' segment breaking down his day, along with cumulative numbers for the entire starting rotation all season.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay left-handed starterJeffrey Springs did everything asked of him on Sunday, pitching 4 2/3 scoreless innings to start out Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays
He allowed only four hits and didn't walk anyone in his longest start of the season. The score was still tied at 0-0 when he left.
Here's what Springs did Sunday in our ''Just For Starters'' story, along with the cumulative numbers of the starters this season:
Rays' Starters By The Numbers
- Starter: Jeffrey Springs
- Game: Sunday (May 15) vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- Decision: Pending
- Team result: Pending
- Innings pitched: 4 2/3
- Total pitches: 76
- Strikes: 52
- Runs allowed: 0
- Earned runs: 0
- Hits allowed: 4
- Walks allowed: 0
- Total strikeouts: 2
- Status upon departure: Jeffrey Springs left with a runner on second and two out in the fifth inning after allowed a double off the wall to Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk. The score was 0-0. He was replaced by Matt Wisler, who got the final out of the inning, getting Raimel Tapia to pop out to first to end the threat.
- The skinny: Springs was terrific, keeping Jays hitters off balance the entire outing. It was his longest outing of the year, and left the Rays in good shape in regards to available bullpen arms.
Season Totals for Rays Starters
- Starters: Shane McClanahan (7), Drew Rasmussen (7), Corey Kluber
(6), Ryan Yarbrough (3), Josh Fleming (2), Jeffrey Springs (2), Luis Patino, Tommy Romero,
- Games: 29 (6 openers, not included in numbers)
- Decisions: 8-9 through Saturday
- Team result: 20-14 through Saturday
- Innings pitched (avg.): 131.0/4.52
- - Season high innings: 7.0, Shane McClanahan (April 24, May 11)
- - Season low innings: 2/3, Luis Patino (April 11)
- Total pitches (avg.): 2,132/73.5
- - Season high pitches: 100, Shane McClanahan (May 11)
- - Season low pitches: 13, Luis Patino (April 11)
- Total strikeouts (avg.): 132/4.55
- - Season high strikeouts: 11, Shane McClanahan (April 30, May 11)
- Runs allowed (avg.): 61/2.10
- Earned runs (avg.): 57/21.97
- Hits allowed (avg.): 116/4.00
- - Season most hits allowed: 11, Corey Kluber (April 22, May 10)
- Walks allowed (avg.): 39/1.34
- Starter ERA: 3.92
