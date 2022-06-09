Just For Starters: Breaking Down Corey Kluber's Start Against Cardinals

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Corey Kluber put in another night of good work against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night, but got roughed up a bit in the sixth inning and was knocked out of the game. The Tampa Bay starting pitcher, who had allowed only one run in the first five innings, was charged with two more in the sixth.

Thankfully, he also got some help from Rays hitters for a change. Tampa Bay scored three runs in the first inning and added solo runs in the second and third. Kluber left with a 5-3 lead.

It was the third straight decent start for the 26-year-old right-hander. Rays pitching has been great during this series with the Cardinals. Jeffrey Springs, who was Tuesday night's starter, pitched six scoreless innings.

Here are Kluber's numbers from his start on Wednesday night, and the cumulative totals for the entire rotation.

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

Starter: Corey Kluber

Corey Kluber Game: Wednesday (June 8) vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Wednesday (June 8) vs. St. Louis Cardinals Decision: Pending

Pending Team result: Pending

Pending Innings pitched: 5.0-plus

5.0-plus Total pitches: 80

80 Strikes: 58

58 Runs allowed: 3

3 Earned runs: 3

3 Hits allowed: 6

6 Walks allowed: 1

1 Total strikeouts: 5

Corey Kluber got the first 10 outs without incident until allowing a home run to right by Tyler O'Neill with one out in the fourth. He was fine until the sixth, when he had a walk and three straight singles to open the inning. That's when Rays manager Kevin Cash took him out with a 5-3 lead and none out. Jason Adam came on in relief and got a double-play grounder on his third pitch and then a fly ball to the warning track to end the innings The skinny: Kluber was really good through five innings for the Rays. His pitch count was low and he came out for the sixth, but he wasn't good, allowing four straight base runners. He was fortunate that Adam got out of the inning with no further damage.

Season Totals for Rays Starters