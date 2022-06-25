Just For Starters: Breaking Down Jeffrey Springs' Career Night vs. Pirates
Tampa Bay starter Jeffrey Springs threw 102 pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night, the most by a Rays starter all season. He also had a career-high nine strikeouts. Here's a breakdown of his night, plus the cumulative stats of the entire rotation.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jeffrey Springs put in a full night's work on Friday. The Tampa Bay left-hander threw 102 pitches in his start against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the most by a Rays starter all season.
The pitch total was a career high, as were his nine strikeouts. He left after six innings, with the score tied at 3-3. He gave up three solo home runs, which were also a career high. (His full postgame interview is below)
- *** UPDATE: The Rays won 4-3 in 10 innings thanks to a game-winning hit by Harold Ramirez. To read the full game story, CLICK HERE ***
Here are the numbers for Jeffrey Springs' outing on Friday in our ''Just For Starters'' series, plus the cumulative numbers of the Rays' rotation.
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Rays' Starters By The Numbers
- Starter: Jeffrey Springs
- Game: Friday (June 24) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
- Decision: None
- Team result: Rays won 4-3 in 10 innings
- Innings pitched: 6.0
- Total pitches: 102
- Strikes: 73
- Runs allowed: 3
- Earned runs: 3
- Hits allowed: 7
- Walks allowed: 0
- Total strikeouts: 9
- Status upon departure: Jeffrey Springs had a weird night. He gave up three solo home runs and let a 3-0 lead slip away. He left after six innings with the score tied 3-3. He was replaced by Matt Wisler.
- The skinny: Springs looked great the first three innings, allowing just one first-inning hit. But then he gave up two long balls in the fourth, solo shots by Michael Chavis and Diego Castillo. Then he got ripped again in the fifth, this time by No. 9 hitter Hoy Park. But then he got six of the next seven hitters out before leaving at the end of six.
Season Totals for Rays Starters
- Starters: Shane McClanahan (14), Corey Kluber (13), Drew Rasmussen (12), Jeffrey Springs (9), Ryan Yarbrough (6), Shane Baz (3), Josh Fleming (2), Luis Patino, Tommy Romero,
- Games: 61 (9 openers, not included in numbers)
- Team record: 38-32 through Friday
- Decisions: 19-19 through Friday
- - Most wins: Shane McClanahan (7)
- Innings pitched (avg.): 303.0/4.97
- - Season high innings: 8.0, Shane McClanahan (June 9)
- - Season low innings: 2/3, Luis Patino (April 11)
- Total pitches (avg.): 4,825/79.10
- - Season high pitches: 102, Jeffrey Springs (June 24)
- - Season low pitches: 13, Luis Patino (April 11)
- Total strikeouts (avg.): 309/5.07
- - Season high strikeouts: 11, Shane McClanahan (April 30, May 11)
- Runs allowed (avg.): 128/2.10
- Earned runs (avg.): 114/1.87
- Hits allowed (avg.): 261/4.28
- - Season most hits allowed: 11, Corey Kluber (April 22, May 10)
- Walks allowed (avg.): 75/1.23
- Starter ERA: 3.39
VIDEO: Watch Springs' postgame interview
Related stories on Rays baseball
- RAYS WIN IN EXTRAS (Friday): Newcomers Luke Raley and Jonathan Aranda each had RBI singles in their first at-bats, Rays pitchers were awesome and Harold Ramirez had a walk-off single in the 10th in the Rays' 4-3 win over the Pirates. CLICK HERE
- RAYS NOTEBOOK: Shane Baz looks back on his trade from the Pirates to the Rays, plus injury updates on Manuel Margot, Wander Franco and Drew Rasmussen. CLICK HERE
- RAYS 3-HOMER HISTORY: For the seventh time in Rays history, a player hit three home runs in a game. This time it was Isaac Paredes with three dingers. Here's the story of all seven homers, with a lot of interesting names in the history report. CLICK HERE
- KIERMAIER, MARGOT TO IL: The Tampa Bay outfield took a big hit Monday night, with Kevin Kiermaier and Manuel Margot going down with injuries. Kiermaier needed a cortisone shot for his hip, and is hoping to be back soon. The news on Margot's knee injury is not good, though, and he is expected to miss ''substantial'' time. CLICK HERE
- RAYS 2022 SCHEDULE: Here is the Rays' complete schedule for 2022, with results and stats thus far, and gametimes and locations for the rest of the year. CLICK HERE