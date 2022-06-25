Just For Starters: Breaking Down Jeffrey Springs' Career Night vs. Pirates

Tampa Bay starter Jeffrey Springs threw 102 pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night, the most by a Rays starter all season. He also had a career-high nine strikeouts. Here's a breakdown of his night, plus the cumulative stats of the entire rotation.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jeffrey Springs put in a full night's work on Friday. The Tampa Bay left-hander threw 102 pitches in his start against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the most by a Rays starter all season.

The pitch total was a career high, as were his nine strikeouts. He left after six innings, with the score tied at 3-3. He gave up three solo home runs, which were also a career high. (His full postgame interview is below)

*** UPDATE: The Rays won 4-3 in 10 innings thanks to a game-winning hit by Harold Ramirez. To read the full game story, CLICK HERE ***

Here are the numbers for Jeffrey Springs' outing on Friday in our ''Just For Starters'' series, plus the cumulative numbers of the Rays' rotation.

Tampa Bay Rays starter Jeffrey Springs had a career-high nine strikeouts on Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He also threw 102 pitches, the most by any Tampa Bay starter all season. (Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports.)

Rays' Starters By The Numbers

Starter: Jeffrey Springs

Jeffrey Springs Game: Friday (June 24) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Friday (June 24) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Decision: None

None Team result: Rays won 4-3 in 10 innings

Rays won 4-3 in 10 innings Innings pitched: 6.0

6.0 Total pitches: 102

102 Strikes: 73

73 Runs allowed: 3

3 Earned runs: 3

3 Hits allowed: 7

7 Walks allowed: 0

0 Total strikeouts: 9

9 Status upon departure: Jeffrey Springs had a weird night. He gave up three solo home runs and let a 3-0 lead slip away. He left after six innings with the score tied 3-3. He was replaced by Matt Wisler.



Jeffrey Springs had a weird night. He gave up three solo home runs and let a 3-0 lead slip away. He left after six innings with the score tied 3-3. He was replaced by Matt Wisler. The skinny: Springs looked great the first three innings, allowing just one first-inning hit. But then he gave up two long balls in the fourth, solo shots by Michael Chavis and Diego Castillo. Then he got ripped again in the fifth, this time by No. 9 hitter Hoy Park. But then he got six of the next seven hitters out before leaving at the end of six.

Season Totals for Rays Starters

Starters: Shane McClanahan (14), Corey Kluber (13), Drew Rasmussen (12), Jeffrey Springs (9), Ryan Yarbrough (6), Shane Baz (3), Josh Fleming (2), Luis Patino, Tommy Romero,

Shane McClanahan (14), Corey Kluber (13), Drew Rasmussen (12), Jeffrey Springs (9), Ryan Yarbrough (6), Shane Baz (3), Josh Fleming (2), Luis Patino, Tommy Romero, Games: 61 (9 openers, not included in numbers)

61 (9 openers, not included in numbers) Team record: 38-32 through Friday

38-32 through Friday Decisions: 19-19 through Friday

19-19 through Friday - Most wins: Shane McClanahan (7)

Shane McClanahan (7) Innings pitched (avg.): 303.0/4.97

303.0/4.97 - Season high innings: 8.0, Shane McClanahan (June 9)

8.0, Shane McClanahan (June 9) - Season low innings: 2/3, Luis Patino (April 11)

2/3, Luis Patino (April 11) Total pitches (avg.): 4,825/79.10

4,825/79.10 - Season high pitches: 102, Jeffrey Springs (June 24)

102, Jeffrey Springs (June 24) - Season low pitches: 13, Luis Patino (April 11)

13, Luis Patino (April 11) Total strikeouts (avg.): 309/5.07

309/5.07 - Season high strikeouts: 11, Shane McClanahan (April 30, May 11)

11, Shane McClanahan (April 30, May 11) Runs allowed (avg.): 128/2.10

128/2.10 Earned runs (avg.): 114/1.87

114/1.87 Hits allowed (avg.): 261/4.28

261/4.28 - Season most hits allowed: 11, Corey Kluber (April 22, May 10)

11, Corey Kluber (April 22, May 10) Walks allowed (avg.): 75/1.23

75/1.23 Starter ERA: 3.39

VIDEO: Watch Springs' postgame interview

